Spring break means crowds and with the increase in on-mountain congestion, the risk of collision increases, sometimes with serious outcomes. This season, a prominent local was seriously injured after a collision while on the mountain. The person who collided with the local skied away, telling those around them they were going for help. They never returned. Diana E. Koelliker, M.D., the Telluride Regional Medical Center Director of Trauma and Emergency services, works daily with Telski and Ski Patrol. Typically, the med center sees 10-20 patients with injuries from the mountain a day. Koelliker said she has seen an increase in collisions in the past month.
“This season has seen definitely higher numbers than last year or the year before. We're kind of in the range of where we were in 2019,” said Koelliker.
She attributed the rise in collisions to the increase in skiers on the mountain. Scott Clements, Director of Ski Patrol, likens the rules of the mountain to those of traffic laws. The Colorado Ski Safety Act includes a "responsibility code" of seven points to follow when skiing.
The code is as follows: Always stay in control, and be able to stop or avoid other people or objects; People ahead of you have the right of way. It is your responsibility to avoid the; You must not stop where you obstruct a trail or are not visible from above; Whenever starting downhill or merging into a trail, look uphill and yield to others; Always use devices to help prevent runaway equipment; Observe all posted signs and warnings. Keep off closed trails and out of closed areas; Prior to using any lift, you must have the knowledge and ability to load, ride and unload safely.
Clements refers to the rules as "common sense." Another rule is that if you are involved in a ski accident, do not leave the scene. Much like a car accident, the name and information of both parties must be collected. The only scenario in which an involved person would leave the scene, explained Clements, would be if there was nobody else (i.e., witnesses) around to get help.
"Collisions are pretty much a consequence of crowded trails," added Clements.
Telluride Ski Resort is one of the less crowded major ski resorts in the state due to its remote location. The resort's 2,000 acres allow for skiers to spread out among runs. However, egress runs, like Telluride Trail, are often crowded.
For Matt Thomas, Telski's Director of Risk Management, it's all about education. During October training, Telski trail safety members focused on educating guests about reckless skiing. Trail safety members are placed across the mountain in congested and crowded areas, such as the bottom of Lift four.
Thomas defined "reckless skiing" as when you put somebody else on the mountain at risk. Trail safety members, dressed in orange jackets, often pull guests to the side who pose a potential threat to those around them and educate them about the dangers of reckless skiing. Just this past year, explained Thomas, Risk Management has taken the extra step to place more signs across the resort to help prevent incidents. In 2021-22, they've added "slow" signage and signs guiding skiers to the "easier way down" as well as "caution, people below" on top of runs that lead into crowded areas.
Being aware of your surroundings and those around you on the mountain helps avoid collisions and common injuries. Koelliker said weather and snow conditions affect the type of patients that come into the med center from the mountain.
“Earlier this year, when we had the drought, and things were pretty tough up there, we were seeing lots of broken bones like broken wrists, broken clavicles, head injuries, and broken legs. On a powder day, we tend to see more twists, a sprained knee, torn ligaments in the knee … things like that,” Koelliker said.
Thomas believes one of the most beneficial things skiers and boarders can do to avoid injury on the mountain is "know their ability" and "stay in control." He advises anybody that sees reckless or unsafe skiers/riders on the mountain to tell an employee or call the safety hotline at 970-728-7569. From that shared information, Telski can then track down unsafe skiers who are likely to not only hurt themselves but other guests.
Koelliker echoed Thomas' advice that skiing within one's ability is vital to staying safe. She also added protective gear, like helmets and wrist guards for snowboarders can help avoid injury.
"Those are the two main things that can keep people safe and avoid collisions," Koelliker added.
