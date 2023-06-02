The eight-member AVID class of seniors at Telluride High School, led by teacher Kelly Boykin and assisted weekly by True North Youth Organization staff members, last week donated the proceeds from their class community service project to the youth organization. True North plans to use the funds for the 2023-24 Rising Stars Summer Bridge Program introductory picnic.
“It was natural for the students to want to give back to True North,” Boykin said. “They have been working with True North all year, every Wednesday, as part of the 12th grade AVID class. True North has helped with college applications, essays, scholarships and helped and encouraged the students with school and having the best senior year possible.”
AVID is an acronym for Advancement Via Individual Determination. According to AVID’s website, the program is helping students and teachers in 8,000 schools nationwide, in 47 states.
At THS, it’s an elective class “designed to set students up for success, and to prepare them for college eligibility and acceptance,” Boykin said. “They get support and are also taught problem solving, inquiry and the skills necessary to be successful as a student. The sense of community created gives them one extra layer to help boost them towards a successful school experience.”
Boykin added that “many of these students have also worked with True North through the afterschool Base Camp program, summer programs and of course community service projects.”
Zita Suprenant, program coordinator at True North, started working with the AVID seniors in February, when she replaced Lauren Knobbe.
Suprenant said that when she came on, “Loren knew all of the students, their interests, what they did outside of school, the classes they were confident in and where they were challenged and what their plans were. That in-depth knowledge means we can give in-depth support.”
AVID student Amy Guerrero said, “I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do for college, but the more talking I did with Lauren, I figured out the basic plan of what I wanted and what I could afford.”
Vivian Russel, executive director and co-founder of True North, said, “Our consistency as a program has been a really big and important piece of our relationship with the students.”
She said that over the past five years since then-superintendent Mike Gass implemented the AVID program and brought True North in as a district partner in the program, True North staff have been in the class weekly and brought in volunteers from their board.
This year, Rose Gutfeld, True North board president, volunteered in both the class and at the Base Camp afterschool program.
“Additionally,” said Russel, “four of these students — Karla Gutierrez Ruiz, Ricky Flores, Amy Guerrero and Alex Ramirez — applied for and received scholarships from True North. They started as eighth graders in the Rising Stars program and have been involved all four years through Base Camp, river trips, community service and other activities.”
“The reason I chose True North as the recipient of our fundraiser money was because they have always helped me in anything I need,” said Gutierrez Ruiz. “I never felt like I had to be someone else to impress them. They truly hold a special place in my heart.”
Because of this class’s history with True North, and their choice to donate their $200 bake sale proceeds to True North, Russel said the organization will “pay it forward” and use the funds to purchase the food for the upcoming Rising Stars program introductory picnic on June 28.
According to True North’s website, “The Rising Stars Summer Bridge Program engages eighth graders from Norwood, Nucla and Telluride school districts as they transition into high school.”
Through summer activities, True North works to “foster relationships between rising high schoolers spanning three school districts and cultivate an understanding and familiarity of True North’s programs and services.”
For information on Rising Stars, or to register, students and parents may visit the website truenorthyouthprogram.org, or send an email to info@truenorthyouthprogram.org.
Students need a waiver, signed by parents or guardians, to participate, said Russel.
