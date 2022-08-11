Since its inception in 2000, the Telluride Foundation has provided significant support to regional nonprofits through its Community Grant process. As one of its key strategic priorities, Community Grants are a corner stone of the Foundation’s work in its effort to strengthen communities and improve quality of life. The Foundation is now accepting 2022 Community Grant applications, which will be due Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.
Thanks to the generous support of its donors, the Telluride Foundation awarded $918,000 to 61 regional organizations in 2021 and is the largest grant funder on Colorado’s Western Slope. Since its inception, the Foundation has invested over $70 million in the Telluride region through Community Grants and initiatives.
“Community Grants have been and will continue to be the bedrock platform by which the Foundation supports our communities and the nonprofits that deliver on the ground impact,” Telluride Foundation President & CEO Jason Corzine said. “We look forward to seeing what exciting partnerships emerge from this year’s grant cycle.”
Applicants are encouraged to attend the foundation’s Community Grants Webinar via Zoom on Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. to learn about new grant questions, how to navigate the grant application process, and pointers for submitting a successful application. Applicants should visit the Foundation’s Community Grants webpage to sign up for the webinar. Applicants who cannot attend the live webinar will be able to listen to a taped recording after September 9th, which will be provided on the Foundation’s Community Grants webpage.
Everything needed to start working on the grant application is currently available on the Foundation’s website, telluridefoundation.org (Click on “Our Work”, click on “Community Grants,” and scroll down to “Community Grants Application”). The link to the grant application is also live on the Foundation’s website, allowing applicants to complete and submit an application. For more information or questions contact April Montgomery, VP of Programs at 970-728-8717 or april@telluridefoundation.org.
Nonprofit, government, or community organizations with programs or projects aligned with the Foundation’s mission of improving the quality of life for the citizens of San Miguel, Ouray, and west Montrose counties and Rico are encouraged to apply for financial support. Applications are reviewed by the Grants Committee, who then make funding recommendations that are reviewed and finalized by the Board of Directors at their annual meeting in December.
Telluride Foundation’s Community Grants program is just one of the ways the Foundation supports the Telluride community. The Foundation also provides training, workshops, capacity building, and technical assistance for nonprofit organizations, as well as facilitates initiatives in health, community development, broadband, skills-based education, rural housing, and local food. The Foundation additionally provides emergency hardships grants to low-income residents through its “Good Neighbor Fund.”
The Telluride Foundation is committed to enriching the quality of life of the residents, workforce, and visitors of the Telluride region. It is a nonprofit, apolitical community foundation that makes grants and runs programs in arts, education, health and human services, community development, and social enterprises. The Foundation strives to achieve excellence for the community through its mission and core values of inclusion, self-reliance, and innovation. Our work is funded through the generous support of hundreds of donors as well as grants from state and national foundations. Please visit www.telluridefoundation.org.
