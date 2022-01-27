San Miguel County public health officials have initiated a side-by-side study comparing results of the Cue rapid test and the “gold standard” PCR COVID-19 test. Colorado withdrew approval of the Cue test above 8,530 feet in elevation. Local officials are hoping their study will lead to reapproval above that elevation.
Since last spring the San Miguel County public health department has deployed not only the Cue rapid molecular tests, but also a host of other methods and laboratories provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment (CDPHE). But, late last summer, Telluride’s lofty elevation led the state to direct county officials to discontinue use of the Cue rapid test, which was only approved at elevations at or below 8,530 feet. The directive called for creativity from local public health officials and that meant offering the rapid test at lower elevations. It also made the department wonder, were the Cue tests results really all that different than the PCR (swab or saliva) tests?
“Since (late summer) we have been working hard to find locations at which we can utilize the Cue testing that are below the elevation threshold,” said public health’s office coordinator, Olivia Coe. “Currently, we are testing out of our van at the cul-de-sac on Vance Drive in Ilium on Fridays. This location, however, is challenging as the tests are temperature sensitive, and it is difficult to maintain the minimum temperatures inside the van.”
Coe was not convinced the Cue test skewed much, if at all, in side-by-side testing with individuals also getting the “gold standard” PCR test. That test, which is a nasal swab or saliva sample, has been administered at the outdoor testing sites in Mountain Village and Lawson Hill.
Coe has teamed with Dr. Dorothy Kammerer-Doak to review retrospective data from the summer's testing when individuals requested both the PCR and the Cue test.
“This will allow us to quantify the sensitivity and specificity of the Cue test alongside the ‘gold standard’ PCR test,” Coe said. “During the summer we utilized both the Cue and PCR tests in our outdoor testing sites in both the town of Telluride and Mountain Village. Without having done a full statistical analysis of the PCR and Cue tests side-by-side, I can say, through personal observation, the Cue test was incredibly good at detecting a positive result in patients who later received a positive PCR result from samples we sent to the lab. We offered the tests together or separate, so some individuals would choose the Cue test only due to the quick turn around time and high reported accuracy.”
Kammerer-Doak explained why the PCR test is held in the highest regard, medically.
“PCRs are considered the gold standard because they are a type of molecular test that looks for the presence of viral RNA particles and are sensitive to detect the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19,” she said “However, PCR testing requires a significant laboratory analysis which can take up to 12 hours for each batch or samples. Shipping these samples from Telluride to a laboratory that has the equipment to do the analysis adds additional time to receive results which can be further delayed due to bad weather, especially in the winter. The fastest a patient will receive a PCR result is 36 hours from their appointment.”
Fridays find the public health team in a van in Ilium on Vance Drive, where they are able to deliver the rapid results promised of the Cue test at the state-approved lower elevation. There are, however, challenges in colder weather.
“It is technically quite difficult, as obtaining the specimen is drive-up, but the actual processing of the test is done inside the van,” Kammerer-Doak explained. “The Cue testing units are temperature sensitive and have a hard time functioning outside of the recommended 60 to 80 degrees. We have been using portable heaters as well as a heat strip under testing machines which have to be placed on top of a rack to prevent them from getting too hot.”
Beginning last week, in a study intiated by the county, side-by-side comparisons at Telluride’s higher elevation commenced at the Depot during Thursday and Friday testing clinics.
The environment at the Depot is far superior to the testing done in the van, Kammerer-Doak said.
“(We wanted) to try to validate the rapid Cue test in the town of Telluride inside the Depot with negative pressure rooms to minimize the risk of Covid transmission for those attaining the tests,” she said.
So far, Coe’s observation is on point.
“Thus far, the Cue test is performing acceptably in comparison to the PCR test,” said Kammerer-Doak. “We have approximately 250 paired comparisons and wish to have over 300 in order to validate the Cue test.”
Evaluating the Cue test above 8,530 feet in elevation and determining whether it maintains its accuracy will only expand the range of testing opportunities in the county. If county public health findings reveal the rapid tests are indeed reliable at Telluride’s altitude, will the state reapprove them for use here and in other mountain towns?
“That is our hope,” Kammerer-Doak and Coe agree.
And it beats working in a frigid van in Ilium.
“We would love to be able to offer the rapid molecular test to our community in a safe indoor environment currently available at the Depot.”
Rapid tests are attractive for their speed, which has led to high demand for over-the-counter varieties. They are not as accurate, officials said.
“The Cue test is a molecular test similar to a PCR, so it is more accurate than the antigen tests available over the counter with positive results detected earlier in the course of illness,” said Kammerer-Doak. “This allows an earlier and more accurate diagnosis of those with COVID-19. Over the counter tests are looking for viral antigens, which are found later in the course of COVID-19 and thus may give a false negative early on or if the viral load is lower.”
Because the Cue is a molecular test, Coe said, it has been accepted by most organizations requiring testing for work, travel, exposure and other uses.
“I am excited to be digging into the data to confirm my assumptions developed through my observations,” she said.
Public health has also announced a change in the testing schedule at the Depot. Starting Tuesday, tests will be administered on Tuesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The aim is to increase the number of testing days and to complete the study. The change may become permanent, officials said.
“It’s our goal to provide as much access to free and accurate COVID testing as possible,” county public health director Grace Franklin said. “Our testing team has been working closely with the CDPHE for nearly two years to bring this access to our remote area and continues to bring exciting developments to the high elevation landscape.”
Additionally, the testing team is recruiting those who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 to retest with them for the study in order to increase their positive results and compare the performance of the Cue test to the PCR.
For the most current testing information, visit, sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
