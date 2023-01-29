JAN. 18
Seller: Johnson Trust
Buyer: Supachad and Vinkarn Phahurat
Property: 200 South Willow St. No. 10, Telluride
Price: $675,000
Seller: Rebecca Adams and Gordon Mortensen
Buyer: Michael Manns
Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 310, Mountain Village
Price: $395,000
JAN. 23
Seller: Guillermo and Renata Stein
Buyer: Lorena Bringas and Alejandro Aguilar
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 113-5, Mountain Village
Price: $45,000
Seller: Guillermo and Renata Stein
Buyer: Lorena Bringas and Alejandro Aguilar
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 113-4, Mountain Village
Price: $48,750
Seller: Rick O’Shea
Buyer: NBSC LLC
Property: 407 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $9.5 million
Seller: Jaquier 2004 Trust
Buyer: Guillermo and Renata Stein
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 513-5, Mountain Village
Price: $77,000
Seller: Jaquier 2004 Trust
Buyer: Guillermo and Katya Stein
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 513-4, Mountain Village
Price: $78,000
JAN. 24
Seller: Carol and James Fitzmorris
Buyer: Kevin Brand
Property: North Gurley Lake Drive (vacant), Norwood
Price: $225,000
Seller: 110 SP LLC
Buyer: Genuine Capital Partners LLC
Property: 110 South Pine St. Unit 101, Telluride
Price: $1.275 million
JAN. 25
Seller: Hydrogeologic/Environmental Inc.
Buyer: Catherine and Darren Willis
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 510-17, Mountain Village
Price: $91,000
JAN. 26
Seller: JKL LLC
Buyer: 171 S Pine LLC
Property: 171 South Pine St. No. 1-B, Telluride
Price: $1.725 million
