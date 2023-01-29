JAN. 18

Seller: Johnson Trust

Buyer: Supachad and Vinkarn Phahurat

Property: 200 South Willow St. No. 10, Telluride

Price: $675,000

Seller: Rebecca Adams and Gordon Mortensen

Buyer: Michael Manns

Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 310, Mountain Village

Price: $395,000

JAN. 23

Seller: Guillermo and Renata Stein     

Buyer: Lorena Bringas and Alejandro Aguilar

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 113-5, Mountain Village

Price: $45,000

Seller: Guillermo and Renata Stein    

Buyer: Lorena Bringas and Alejandro Aguilar

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 113-4, Mountain Village

Price: $48,750

Seller: Rick O’Shea

Buyer: NBSC LLC

Property: 407 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $9.5 million

Seller: Jaquier 2004 Trust

Buyer: Guillermo and Renata Stein

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 513-5, Mountain Village

Price: $77,000

Seller: Jaquier 2004 Trust

Buyer: Guillermo and Katya Stein

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 513-4, Mountain Village

Price: $78,000

JAN. 24

Seller: Carol and James Fitzmorris

Buyer: Kevin Brand

Property: North Gurley Lake Drive (vacant), Norwood

Price: $225,000

Seller: 110 SP LLC

Buyer: Genuine Capital Partners LLC

Property: 110 South Pine St. Unit 101, Telluride

Price: $1.275 million

JAN. 25

Seller: Hydrogeologic/Environmental Inc.

Buyer: Catherine and Darren Willis

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 510-17, Mountain Village

Price: $91,000

JAN. 26

Seller: JKL LLC

Buyer: 171 S Pine LLC

Property: 171 South Pine St. No. 1-B, Telluride

Price: $1.725 million