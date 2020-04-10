Humans may be sheltering in place right now, but the natural world keeps changing. And right now, it only takes a quick glance out the window to realize: the birds of spring are back.
Male American goldfinches, more brilliant-yellow by the day as their plumage intensifies for breeding season, alight at local feeders (they can’t resist hulled sunflower seeds). Mountain bluebirds have returned from their wintering ranges in southern Arizona and Mexico, and the boxes at Ridgway State Park await their arrival.
“We expect those birds to start nesting any day now,” said Bruce Ackerman, president of the Black Canyon Audubon Society.
“I think the hummingbirds are just starting to return now,” Ackerman added. “I’ve not seen one yet myself, but other people have. I’m going to put up my feeders soon.”
Hummingbirds have been spotted near Paonia, Ackerman said; the iridiscent Lilliputians make their way “up higher and higher” in altitude to mountain communities as the season progresses. Eleven species of hummingbird can be found in Colorado every summer. They typically arrive in mid-April and depart in September; between then and now, they pretty much embody the idea of dinner and a show: hummingbirds will happily gorge on (and fiercely defend) all the sugar-water and brilliant-red flowering plants you care to supply.
Goldfinches and hummingbirds are just two of many species you might see flitting through your own backyard; and many more are out there for those who care to seek them out.
“There are great walking trails along the Valley Floor in Telluride,” Ackerman pointed out, “and Billy Creek State Wildlife Area just outside Ridgway. It’s sort of spring everywhere — just different amounts of spring. Birds are coming north to get food and they might stop anywhere along the way.”
A pair of soft-voiced Say’s Phoebes, dusky members of the flycatcher family, are presently nesting above Ackerman’s garage, “one species that is often around rural houses and farm buildings,” he said. Just south of Ridgway, across from Ridgway State Park, there are about 20 nests for Great Blue Herons; 10 or so have eggs in them at the moment (and adult birds on top of them).
Pairs of herons return to their same nests in those same tall trees, year after year.
“If you go there right now, you’ll see them,” Ackerman said. “The herons are tied to that same spot for five months,” until their chicks are mature enough to leave the nest and catch fish on their own.
The herons return every year. But some birds’ presence is more unusual. Don Marsh, who lives in Ridgway, noticed Black Phoebes at Billy Creek State Park recently. The charcoal-gray bird is an uncommon resident of this region during breeding time (it typically resides farther south), but breeding is exactly what it was about to do: “One of them was carrying nesting material in its mouth,” Marsh reported. “And the turkey vultures have returned,” he added. “They’re one of the few raptors that migrate out of the state.”
Ackerman and Marsh recommend signing up for eBird, a citizen-birdwatching app managed by the Cornell University Laboratory of Ornithology that tracks birds worldwide, so you know what has flitted through the area recently. eBird also offers a Rare Bird alert, and earlier this week, a horned grebe made the list, when local birders Brenda Wright and Coen Dexter spotted Podiceps auritus on the water at Ridgway State Park. Western Colorado was likely only a brief stopover for the grebe, which was probably on its way up to summer breeding grounds in Canada or Alaska from the California coast, where it spends its winters. Yet there it was, gliding alone on the reservoir’s waters, an unusual visitor with outlandish, protruding, buffy-gold “horns” and eyes the color of flames (the Aubudon Society’s climate model projects a “100 percent loss” of the bird’s current summer range by 2080).
Who knows what else awaits those who venture out, binoculars in hand?
“People are going crazy because the rules (for confinement) keep changing,” Ackerman said. “Getting outdoors is a good thing, and everyone is empowered to go. Right now, the weather is pretty darn nice.”
