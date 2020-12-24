From delivering an array of NPR programs to noon updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and award-winning weekday news broadcasts — not to mention the eclectic smattering of free-form programming by a cast of volunteer DJs — KOTO radio has been informing, educating and entertaining area listeners for 45 years. Now, as one of the oldest nonprofits in the region, KOTO aims to pay off the mortgage on its building, the Purple House on Pine Street. Via a capital campaign that was quietly launched this summer, KOTO hopes to secure its Telluride home in perpetuity.
“It’s KOTO’s 45th anniversary year and we figured it was time we finally owned our own home,” KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone said. “Eliminating debt will clear the way for other important needs, including updates and improvements to our aging equipment and the Purple House itself.”
When KOTO opened its doors in 1975, the station was part of the Miner's Union Condo Association and comprised of two units, upstairs and down.
“I've always said that it was such a genius, visionary decision by one of the early San Miguel Educational Fund (SMEF) boards (KOTO’s managing board) to purchase the condo units back in the early days to ensure that the radio would always have a home no matter what,” explained longtime station manager and DJ Ben Kerr. “Who knew then what the future held for KOTO and this aspiring ski town? To own your own space in this town is vital.”
Former station manager and SMEF board member, as well as longtime DJ, Robert Allen said that in the early 1980s, Terry Starr, who was then part owner of the Minter’s Union building, was scrapping together a house on the adjacent, empty lot located at 207 North Pine St. He offered to sell the building to KOTO for a good price and KOTO pounced on the opportunity. Volunteers proceeded to contribute time, building skills and donated supplies to craft what is now the Purple House on Pine.
Just as the radio station was moving into its new digs in the mid-1980s, Sally Puff Harley moved into the house next door and has lived there ever since.
“To have a home as a nonprofit is huge,” said Harley. “It creates stability within an organization and allows that organization to focus on what it delivers versus where it will land in the next year or two or five.”
Steve “Stiff” Patterson, a neighbor since the station opened, appreciates KOTO as a local news and entertainment platform and thinks it’s wise for the nonprofit to stop paying interest on a mortgage.
“Since I had the studio windows screwed shut, KOTO has been a quiet neighbor,” Patterson said. “Also the late-night, loud parties and crashing beer bottles have reduced in number.”
Kathy Green, a former SMEF board member who’s lived in Telluride for 42 years, says that she and her late-husband, Chuck Kroger, always loved KOTO and that’s why she reached deep into her pockets to offer financial support for the campaign.
“KOTO was our internet and cellphone before they existed,” she said. “You knew what was going on from the housing line and the ride board. KOTO was and is the go-to source for information and communication, and is also a key element of our vibrant arts community.”
KOTO had plans to officially launch the campaign during Telluride Bluegrass Festival, but when the festival was canceled, Planet Bluegrass and country singer Dierks Bentley made significant contributions to the campaign. Essentially launching the campaign on-air during KOTOgrass, Pallone was both surprised and grateful. KOTO’s recent Colorado Gives donations resulted in an additional $25,000 for the campaign, bringing the debt balance to $100,000 heading into 2021.
Pallone explains that part of the reason KOTO has been successful in this campaign, even during a worldwide pandemic, is that the station had the opportunity to serve its community via real time news and timely briefings with regional medical providers in a meaningful way.
“That resonated with KOTO listeners and supporters, and I think they too want to secure the radio station’s future in this community,” said Pallone.
Kerr notes that with people spending more time at home, the radio became a lifeline to human contact and KOTO emerged as vital source of information for what was going on in the region.
“In the past KOTO may have been something you took for granted, but suddenly we’ve been an important source of information,” he said. “It’s made me think, what would we have done without KOTO during this past year? It's really a great feeling to provide a service so vital.”
For more information on the station and to donate to the campaign, go to KOTO.org and specify whether you’d like to contribute to the campaign.
