Local nonprofit SPARKy Foundations awarded five graduating seniors from Telluride and Norwood high schools college scholarships this year. The grants were open to Latina students in the area, and all those who applied received a grant. Awardees included Francesca Schillaci, Ana “Lulu” Pumayalli, Itary Cortes, Jocelyn Nieto and Gabby Flores.
SPARKy, which was started in 1998 by Jennie Franks and Katie Jewitt, has evolved to meet the needs of the community over the past 24 years.
"We have been an organization that's focused on helping the community through cultural events, video, film and theater," Franks said.
In 2016, SPARKy produced a play called "The Hispanic Women's Project," which was written by Franks, and sold out at the Sheridan Opera House. The play centered around the true stories of local Latina women who worked and lived in the region and the challenges they faced. After producing the project, Franks was inspired to raise funds to send a young woman from the Latinx community to college.
"But the community got together and decided, 'No, that's not enough. We want to send girls to college every year,'" Franks said.
For the first time in six years, two of the 2022 awardees, Nieto and Pumayalli, received scholarships of $10,000 a year for four years from two local community members if the organization was able to match the donation. SPARKy succeeded in matching the donors. Pumayalli will receive $20,000 per year for four years, for a total scholarship award of $80,000, while Nieto will receive a total scholarship award of $60,000 over four years.
In addition to the five recent graduates, Nataly Gonzalez, who graduated from Regis University, received $18,000 to pursue her master's degree in psychology.
This year’s students are headed to colleges across the country, including Bowdoin College in Maine to Columbia University in New York City, as well as closer to home, like Pickens Technical College in Aurora and Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. The women are pursuing careers in everything from civil engineering to forensic science.
Pumayalli, who will be attending Bowdin, plans to major in Earth and oceanographic science and a minor in cinema studies.
“The SPARKy Latina Scholarship and the wonderful women who are a part of SPARKy have helped me so much already by empowering me and helping decrease tremendously my college tuition allowing me to focus on my education. ... I’m very grateful for SPARKy, and I look forward to working with them as they help and inspire other Latinx women,” Pumayalli said.
Although the young women will leave Telluride in the fall, their connection with SPARKy will continue. Cindy Matamoros is SPARKy's student mentor and previously received a grant from the organization when she went through the program.
"While I was in college, they would keep in touch with me to make sure my transition from high school to college was smooth. They were always there to help if I didn't understand something. SPARKy helped me understand what I wanted to do with my future, and they would always check up on me to make sure college was going well for me. It was very comforting to know if I didn't understand something, they were there to work with me to figure it out,"
Matamoros said.
Now she schedules monthly Zoom meetings with the recipients to check in and see how they are doing in their new environment, including keeping up with school work and their social life. According to Matamoros, some of the challenges the young women face when attending school are similar to anyone leaving their families for the first time and transitioning to living outside of Telluride and their tight-knit community.
"Latino/Hispanic families are very close, and the transition from leaving family can be very difficult. Also, the coursework can be very different from high school to college. We try to help the girls understand the differences and difficulties they may encounter," Matamoros said.
Matamoros starts working with the girls in high school to help prepare them for college and guides them through the application process.
This year SPARKy took a group of 15 young women, ranging from middle school to college, from the Latinx community to a retreat at Camp V. Frank, a certified life coach, guided the girls through meditation, vision boards and career games.
"All the girls are really there for each other. It was a chance for the older girls, the college girls, to give advice to the younger girls, and for us to get to know them and for them to get to know us," Frank said about the retreat.
Matamoros is excited to start working with the middle school girls and preparing them for the transition to high school. She emphasized the importance of cultivating a relationship at a young age with the girls.
"We are very excited to start working with the middle schoolers this upcoming school year to make sure they are prepared for high school and to build a foundation with each one of them," Matamoros said.
For more information about SPARKy Productions and the Latina Scholarship Fund, visit sparkyproductions.org.
