Proposition 114, which passed last November, instructs Colorado Parks and Wildlife to develop a plan to “restore and manage” gray wolves in this state no later than December 31, 2023.
“Some wanted us to hit the ground running,” CPW’s public information officer Rebecca Ferrell said. “Others wanted us to wait until the last day of the third year.”
What the commission appears to be doing is neither of those things, at least when it comes to public outreach. Instead, it seems to be hewing to a deliberate, comprehensive strategy: over the next couple of months, more than 40 meetings with the public will take place in-person, and online. Specifically:
Thirteen in-person regional open houses are planned, seven of which will take place on the Western Slope.
Ten virtual “interest-based focus groups” will be held.
Seventeen in-person focus groups will be offered in Western Colorado.
Two in-person Tribal consultations will take place.
There will be a daylong, statewide “town hall” (or maybe two-half days; this still hasn’t been determined).
The plan calls for “virtual open houses, as needed,” which will serve as Covid-based alternatives to open houses.
There will be ample opportunities to comment online, for those who cannot — or do not care to — attend any of these get-togethers in-person.
The Keystone Policy Center, which CPW has hired to manage the meetings, “will have a public engagement website going live at the end of the month, with all the specifics” on dates, times and locales, according to Ferrell.
Meanwhile, the third of three virtual public “educational sessions” is coming up later this week.
The get-together, which takes place Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., will address perhaps the most contentious part of the reintroduction process: “Wolf-Livestock Damage Minimization and Compensation.” (Proposition 114 provides for the “distribution of state funds” to assist livestock owners in “preventing and resolving conflict” between livestock and wolves, and to pay “fair compensation” for any livestock losses “from moneys in the wildlife cash fund.”) Two experts — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Wolf Management Specialist Nathan Lance and George Edwards, executive director of the Montana Livestock Loss Board — will share their knowledge. Pre-registration is required to watch this session live (sign up at tinyurl.com/j7hpkjpb). The session will be recroded, so you can also catch it later.
The blizzard of public outreach arrives at the same time a new litter of wolf pups has appeared in the northwest corner of the state. Earlier this week, wildlife officials announced the existence of a litter — at least three were spotted, and since wolves often have litters of 6-8 pups, there could be more. The pups’ parents are “a breeding pair in Jackson County,” near Steamboat Springs, Ferrell said. “The female, who is collared, was part of the Snake River Pack,” and migrated to Colorado from northwestern Wyoming. “We don’t know where the male is from.”
Gray wolves once roamed all of Colorado; these are the first wolf pups seen here in 80 years.
“We know the public is anxious to learn more” about the pups, Ferrell said. “We ask people to keep a very healthy distance from these animals. We don’t want anyone looking for them. Let us do what we know how to do, without any disruption.”
Wolves are protected in Colorado, and approaching them for any reason — “in person, with cameras, or with drones,” Ferrell points out, is illegal. The discovery of pups won’t change the reintroduction plan, she told a reporter from the Colorado Sun. “What it does do is give our field staff the opportunity to observe and glean additional data from these two naturally migrating — and now breeding — wolves,” she said, “and document how they are navigating life in our state.”
For the latest on CPW’s wolf-restoration efforts, visit the Stay Informed page at tinyurl.com/xpcu85rx.
