Mental health matters to Debi Butler. As founder of the grassroots organization Brain Health Now, Butler works with school districts, hospitals and organizations to end the stigma “by changing language and reframing the way we talk about mental illness,” she explained.
Starting in Dubuque, Iowa, five years ago, Brain Health Now has expanded its reach to Wisconsin and Illinois. Butler, who splits time between Iowa and Telluride, would now like to bring the program to the box canyon. She’ll be at the Telluride Middle/High School to share information about Brain Health Now’s events Friday.
“We just kind of sat back and wanted to see how things would go with the (Dubuque, Iowa) community at large. And today, we are working with school districts, the hospitals, businesses, organizations, you name it, and we really have got our community really transformed into using the words ‘brain health,’ which is helping others feel less stigmatized to be able to go get help,” Butler said. “We have providers telling us at the hospitals that if they use the words ‘brain health’ versus ‘mental illness’ or ‘mental health,’ then people are more apt to talk and feel more comfortable. Our whole kind of campaign is based around that the brain is an organ, and it can get sick to just like any other part of your body.
She explained that the idea for Brain Health Now really started with her brother, Steve, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia 36 years ago after serving in the military.
“Through the past 36 years we’ve been trying to help normalize his life in a world and society that didn't understand him. That basis really kind of made us grow to where we are today,” Butler said.
Keeping in touch with local officials, including Paul Major, throughout the pandemic helped Butler connect with the school district. On Friday, Butler will provide information to those interested, as well as Brain Health Now swag, in an effort to spread the word. She explained that the organization has provided support for about 20,000 students over the past two years in the Dubuque school district, where Brain Health Retreat Rooms have also proved to be popular recently.
“We decided to start a concept called Brain Health Retreat Rooms. We have a nutrition area. We have a place that kids can sit to meditate or just kind of deescalate from a stressor that they're experiencing during the day. If they have any kind of issues, they can talk to the brain health liaison, who by the way, is a full-time licensed counselor that is in the room from the moment the door opens to the moment the door closes. And then we have just really cool gadgets and widgets and techniques on how to de-escalate and regulate your emotions during the day.
“So it's anywhere from the football player who lost the game who feels very upset to somebody who has some deeper issues that they want to talk about. And these rooms are devised for students to show up for 15 to 20 minutes a day, not for counseling or full-on sessions, it's just kind of drop in, sit and get your thoughts together, then they can go back to the classroom. They've been extremely, extremely successful in our area. And now we're putting some rooms in the Wisconsin area. There's probably 65 kids a day going through one of these rooms. At our school district, we're on our fifth room right now that we've opened up. The school district is overwhelmed about how it's been helping kids to really gather their emotions in a very positive way.”
While there are currently no plans to open such a room in the Telluride school district, Butler is optimistic about beginning the Brain Health Now conversation locally. She’s also been in touch with Tri-County Health Network about potentially teaming up.
“We just like to start organically and get to know each other and see how the kids respond to all this really cool swag and the conversation. It takes a community and the teachers to drive this, too. But that (student) age group of really takes onto this concept. They're more open to talking about problems and what's going on with their emotions, and like anybody, they need help to understand how to do that. You're not taught how to, maybe, take a deep breathe you’re your heart's racing. Or you're taking a test or just uncomfortable because somebody did something to you earlier, and you didn't know how to react. So I just think it's a really well thought out way to help kids understand their emotions, which we all need to be taught that I don't care what age you are.”
For more information about Brain Health Now, visit brainhealth-now.org.
