Housing is everybody’s problem. A dearth of housing in the region, exacerbated by a pandemic-driven buying frenzy, has left employers short-handed and countless locals without a roof over their heads, even as the economy regains strength and doors are open for business. For local governments, creating housing is a top priority. But governments cannot do it alone. Telluride Foundation, a local nonprofit whose mission it is to invest in the community, appeared before the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting with a proposal for deed restricted, affordable housing in Norwood. The land for the proposed housing belongs to the county. Following the foundation’s public presentation, the board went into executive session, emerging with the good news that it had given county staff direction to craft a memorandum of understanding that could eventually lead to the donation of the property for the project.
The project, according to the foundation website is “Rural Homes: For Sale, For Locals, a pilot project to build new workforce housing in rural Colorado. By integrating donated land, prefabricated panelized home design, and low-cost construction finance into a toolkit, we are restructuring the way rural homes can be financed affordably for our region’s essential workforce: teachers, medical professionals, immigrants, federal employees that earn between 60-120 percent of Area Median Income (AMI). Our ambition is to inform and refine a model that minimizes the cost of building single-family homes so that it can be replicated and scaled across rural Colorado.”
Foundation CEO Paul Major and project coordinator, David Bruce, explained the initiative to commissioners Lance Waring, Kris Holstrom and Hilary Cooper.
“This is an approach to build without the traditional means of subsidy,” Bruce said. “So we're tackling the cost through low interest loans, land contribution and an innovative approach to building. We're looking for prospective sites and relevant to our conversation today is the San Miguel County land in Norwood.”
The land is located just south of the Lone Cone Library and is envisioned to have 25 units consisting of seven, two-bedroom/two bath homes and 18 three-bedroom/two bath homes. Water and sewer infrastructure is accessible, as well as areas for stormwater runoff and containment. The foundation has conducted feasibility studies on the site, which includes an environmental assessment.
“The site passed environmental assessment phase one report done by SME Environmental Consultants, based out of Durango, and there's no recognized environmental conditions, so it's a great piece of land to consider this affordable housing proposition,” Bruce said.
Initial forays into pricing have presented challenges given the high cost of construction.
“Our initial assumption was that we would get really competitive pricing from a panelized approach to building, having walls, roofs floors framed off site craned into place on site and then have local subcontractors, come in to finish off the homes,” Bruce said. “And given the current state of the building and construction industry … we've been told that this was the worst time in history to price out homes, and we came in about two times what we were hoping to.”
With local subcontractor costs coming in higher than what would make the project affordable, the project’s visionaries are looking to fully modular homes that are largely built off-site.
Talks with Norwood town officials have also been underway, including with contract planner Henry Hemphill, who is guiding the town through adoption of a sketch plan process.
“(Hemphill) would like this project to be the first to move through that process which is, I create a packet of information about this project, it gets distributed to all the entities of Norwood, and they all have a chance to comment, and get feedback from the public about what they would like to see in this proposed neighborhood,” Bruce said. “Those comments are good for 12 months, and will help us as a project team redefine the site plan, as we move towards a preliminary plat and final plat for this development.”
Those Norwood entities include the board of trustees, the water commission, parks and recreation, fire and police officials, planning and zoning, and others.
The water commission presentation was well received, Bruce said.
“It appears that this development of around 20 homes has the full support of the commission,” he said. “The tap fees are a great investment for the future water pipes infrastructure that is going to help the town's water systems grow and become more robust.”
Potential funding could come, in part, from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA).
“We also got recent news of an opportunity through the Department of Local Affairs, where they're trying to incentivize land use changes that facilitate and promote affordable housing projects,” Bruce said. “And if the town adopts these land use changes, they're eligible to apply for half a million to a million dollars of grant funding towards tap fees, infrastructure, parks, anything that helps promote an affordable housing development like this. So it's really exciting news and this alignment of all the state and federal funding that is being directed towards infrastructure now.”
Key to the project is the land, which is being sought as a donation. The foundation proposed first right of refusal to the county for five units, which could be sold to qualifying county employees. A housing lottery would be conducted that gives priority to teachers and school district employees, employees of the county’s healthcare clinics, government employees and essential workers such as those employed with fire, Search and Rescue or police departments.
In executive session, which is appropriate regarding the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer or sale of any real personal or other property interests, commissioners gave staff direction to begin the work of crafting a memorandum of understanding for the potential donation of the land.
“We gave staff direction to proceed with negotiating an MOU and designated Mike Bordogna, county manager, as our lead for that conversation with Paul Major,” said board chair Waring.
