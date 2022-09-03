Linda Olson, age 72 of Greene, Iowa, formerly of Odessa, Minnesota, died Aug. 9, 2022, after losing her battle to Bulbar ALS.
Linda was born June 25, 1950 to Gene and Mary Lou Olson. She attended Odessa and Ortonville schools and graduated with the Class of 1968.
Linda followed friends to the Telluride area in 1980. She was a jack of all trades and worked as a waitress, bartender, hairdresser, office worker, housekeeper, seamstress, store manager, and more. Linda was a master gardener and canner. She filled her shelves with her canning and gifted the rest to her friends. Later Linda traveled working for Northrup Construction doing wallpaper and keeping in touch with her many friends all over this country. She settled in Iowa with her partner Don Ritter who patiently helped care for her.
Linda is remembered by her friends for her quick wit, hard work, stubbornness, independent spirit, willingness to always help and always a friend.
Linda is survived by her mother, Mary Lou Olson, sisters Pat Collins and Nel Ertel, brothers Doug, (Jan) and Todd (Brenda) A celebration of life will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 in Odessa, Minnesota.
Friends are invited to an informal gathering at the Oak this Thursday, Sept. 8 from 4-6 p.m. to toast Linda and share stories of this amazing woman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.