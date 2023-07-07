'These dogs were going to die'

It is a key tenet of financial planning: make plans for your family’s future now, professionals say, to make sure your loved ones are taken care of after you are gone.
The same advice applies to our pets — family members every bit as important and deeply loved (at least to many of us) as the humans.
And when their caretaker dies, too often, our pets stand not only to lose a home — they can lose their lives, as well.
This is nearly what happened to a pair of beloved family members of the canine persuasion — 9-year-old cattle dogs Jojo and Buddy — in Norwood recently.
When their elderly owner passed away about a month ago, visiting family members reportedly tried to give the dogs away, but there were no takers. Through the community grapevine, Ellen Williamson, founder of the Telluride Humane Society, learned that the dogs were both scheduled to be euthanized at the Norwood veterinarian’s office, on a Monday at 4 p.m.
“I couldn’t believe it when I called,” she said.
Indeed, someone had booked “an appointment for both dogs to be euthanized that afternoon.”
“This is a heartbreaking and heartwarming story, all at the same time,” Williamson said.
The heartbreaking part is straightforward: if Williamson hadn’t intervened, “these dogs would be dead,” she said simply.
“What is really inspiring” is that caring, pet-loving members of the community came together on social media to help save a pair of lives, even before anyone knew where their “forever” home or homes might be found.
“Someone in the community, literally desperate” that the dogs find a new home, “posted about them on Sweet Deals,” Williamson recalled. “I was in contact with that person.”
Soon thereafter, Norwood resident Katrina Flynn “direct-messaged the Telluride Humane Society on Instagram.”
Flynn and her boyfriend, Mike Moss, live on several acres in Norwood, and at least for now, can keep Jojo and Buddy on their property until their forever owner, or owners, can be located.
The dogs are safely enclosed. Each has a large “Igloo” it sleeps in for the night (Flynn and Moss have three dogs of their own, one of which is aggressive with other dogs, so Jojo and Buddy cannot safely run free).
“They were a little freaked out” when they first arrived at her place, Flynn said. “But now they’ve settled in to a routine. They seem pretty happy with some love, and a few pats, and food and water.”
She is sure they’re used to coming in for the night.
“We were feeding the dogs for a few days” at their owner’s place, Flynn said, “and at night we would let them inside to their kennels, and Buddy would jump up on his owner’s bed.”
The challenge is to find them homes before the snow flies.
“I know they’ll both make terrific pets for the right people,” Williamson said.
Which brings up a good point about dogs that need a new home: animals that live together don’t necessarily have to be re-homed together.
“This same sort of situation came up last winter,” Williamson recalled, “and everybody was like, ‘I wish I could help, but they have to go together, and I can’t take two dogs.”
Not all dogs “have to go together.” Not all are the best of friends — and some might thrive even more if separated.
“The point is, both dogs need a good home, right?” Williamson said.
“Buddy and Jojo kind of fight a little over food,” Flynn said. “They’re friends, but I’m not sure either would be devastated without the other, to be honest. I think they’d be fine.”
As it is, the two not only have different personalities, they are at different stages of adjustment.
“Jojo is relaxed and friendly and loves everyone,” Flynn said. “I think she’ll probably be the one to find a new home first. Buddy is a little more insecure,” and can react aggressively (from behind the fence) with Flynn’s dog.
But what does that even mean, exactly? It is hard to say, because these dogs are, out of necessity, still enclosed.
“They’re not Golden retrievers that will just love everybody. They need the right fit,” Flynn said. This said, “They seem great. They’ll be great pets for someone who maybe owns a ranch, or a piece of property. They’re both used to being outside during the day and coming in at night.”
That sounds pretty much like any well-adjusted dog: delighted to be out, happy to come in at days’ end to be with their family.
“Animals can’t tell us what they’re feeling, but we can see it when they’re in shelters,” Williamson said. “They know when they’ve been abandoned, that’s for sure, and they definitely know when they’ve been rescued. Jojo and Buddy are both highly adoptable dogs.”
If they were potential problem animals, “I’d be the first to say. Jojo is just the happiest, most outgoing dog. She wants to meet everybody. Buddy is a little more insecure, but again, he’s just lost his owner! They’re both still grieving! I feel confident that when he’s in the right home, where people can give him affection and assurance and engagement, he will be a perfect dog for someone. Jojo can go anywhere. Buddy’s like, ‘I have a job, and I’m not being allowed to do my job right now.’”
“He’s neutered, she’s spayed, they’re current with all of their vaccines and they’re in great shape,” Williamson summed up. “They were not ready to die. They’re very much top-of-mind for us” (the humane society’s mission is to rescue those who don’t have a voice).
“A lot of people in this community are incredibly active. We never know what will happen” at any age, Williamson added. “Make a plan for your dog.”
To learn more about Jojo, Buddy and the Telluride Humane Society’s work in this region, visit telluridehumanesociety.com.
