When local high school students first become Chang Chavkin scholars, they are urged to consider where and why they want to go to college, and what they want to get out of the experience, which makes their college search meaningful. The mission of the Chang Chavkin Scholars Program, an initiative of the Telluride Foundation, is to support rural, high-achieving, first generation students with funding and resources to graduate from a four-year college.
In its fourth year, the program seeks regional students who are hard-working.
“What sets our scholars apart is they have shown evidence of grit,” program director Valene Baskfield said. “They’ve dug deep throughout their lives to pave a way for themselves and others despite barriers. They’re unstoppable in their willingness to reach for something more.”
The program helps scholars move through the preparatory process — essay writing, submitting college applications and applying for financial aid — which can be more complicated for first generation students.
“The scholarship is not really the program,” program cofounder Arnie Chavkin said. “The scholarship is what makes kids apply. The program is to get them ready to apply.”
Baskfield facilitates college counseling resources at eight regional school districts — Norwood, Ouray, Ridgway, Telluride, Nucla, Montrose and Cortez, which was a new addition this year — to ensure that first generation families have the support they need to work through the college financial aid, application and selection processes.
This year five high school seniors, selected from 33 applications, will each receive a last-in, four-year college scholarship of up to $60,000 to bridge the financial gap after all aid is determined.
Carmen Puentes, a senior at Montrose High School, will attend Scripps College in California to study chemistry, while Keagan Goodwin, also a senior at Montrose High School, will attend Colorado Mesa University to study elementary education. Goodwin feels both “relieved” and “grateful” for how the program helped with “the unknowns involved in our college searches,” making scholars feel “more comfortable.”
Chloie Plumber, a senior at Telluride High School who will attend Barnard College in New York City to study human rights or anthropology, said the program helped her make sense of the college process.
“I really had no idea where to start or how to start,” she said. “With help and guidance, especially from Valene, I was able to find and was accepted to my dream school. I’m excited to have their guidance and support through the next four years.”
Logan Weimer, a senior at Nucla High School, will attend the University of Wyoming to study agriculture.
“Without the support of Valene and this program, I wouldn’t be able to afford, attend or stay at a college of this size,” he said.
Riley Porter, a senior at Norwood High School who’s heading to Montana State to study mechanical engineering, said that while he would likely have attended college without the program the support was crucial to his college selection process.
“They had me research what benefits I would get from all the different college choices I had by looking at each program and deciding the best fit for me,” he explained.
Program cofounder Laura Chang consistently tells scholars that the program has a single measure of success: That scholars attend college and graduate in four years.
Chavkin noted that high school juniors who are applying to the program, as well as current high school senior scholars, have struggled with the impacts COVID-19 has had on their school experience.
“They’ve been working from home. There’s been a lot of pressure on some of these families,” he said. “The application and admission process has been weird. A lot of schools didn’t know how to process students without board scores or extracurriculars and the recommendations from teachers were different. How do you choose?”
Currently, there are 16 Chang Chavkin scholars studying at 12 colleges across the country, the majority attending colleges in Colorado. Baskfield said the most important support the program offers enrolled college students is regular contact and communication.
“This year we've supported students who didn’t return to campus and worked remotely, students with mental health needs, students who didn't know if they should stay in school despite the challenges with online classes, and students who weren’t getting what they needed academically from their schools,” Baskfield noted.
This year, 31 high school juniors applied for the scholarship. Currently, 10 finalists are interviewing via Zoom with an eight-member selection committee that will issue final decisions next week.
As the program anticipates its first three scholars to graduate from college during the coming school year, Chavkin said the program has refined operations by revisiting decisions — why they made them and how they can make them better — to learn what works and doesn’t work in selecting scholars.
“We’re a self-learning organization,” he said. “We’re not choosing better kids, we’re choosing kids better with less emotion and more thought and analysis.”
For more information on the Chang Chavkin scholarship program, visit changchavkinscholars.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.