I was lying on the couch last Saturday night (Nov. 5) when I felt a lurch around, and beneath me. The entire house seemed to shudder. A lamp across the room rattled. I wrote down the time: 10:47 p.m.
I had been in an earthquake, something I’d experienced in southern California, but never expected to feel in Ridgway.
The quake was small — magnitude 2.2 — with an epicenter just 6.8 miles from Ouray, and a depth of five miles beneath the earth’s surface.
I wondered: how common are earthquakes in Colorado?
Fort Lewis College Geosciences Professor David Gonzales, Ph.D., reassured me: They are “pretty rare in this part of the world.”
But Gonzalez was speaking of sizable earthquakes — not tiny ones of the sort I had experienced.
“The earth is constantly shifting and moving and adjusting,” he explained. “We’re far away from areas of high (seismic) activity, and so we don’t experience them. There are tiny earthquakes all the time, but people don’t even notice, because they don’t create any issues.”
The fact that I felt an earthquake “Is really neat,” Gonzalez added. “The zone from Telluride to Sawpit and Placerville was, once upon a time, a rift zone; all those faults still exist. Orvis Hot Springs is on an old fault line. But the quake on Saturday is really interesting: I think no one can tell you exactly what moved there, because there are little cracks and fractures all over. I do know there are some old faults in your area, from the Precambrian era.”
The Precambrian era dates from 4.6 billion years ago, when the earth first began to form, to about 541 million years ago.
The earth itself may be ancient, but human understanding of earthquakes — and specifically, the number and magnitude of earthquakes in Colorado — is very recent.
“We’ve come a long way,” said Vince Matthews, Ph.D., the former State Geologist and Director of the Colorado Geological Survey. Until a couple of decades ago, the technology wasn’t in place to pinpoint these quakes with precision.
“We do know about earthquakes now because of our network of seismometers,” said Matthews, who had much to do with getting them established in this state. “Twenty-five years ago, probably no one would have had any idea where the earthquake you experienced was detected.”
Historically, the Centennial State has not been considered to be at risk for major earthquakes, Matthews explained — and so had not gone searching for them. “Part of it was that the USGS had this idea that Colorado only had induced earthquakes,” Matthews explained.
They’re the type Colorado is most famous for, “starting with the earthquake that occurred at Rocky Mountain Arsenal in Denver in the 1960s, created by pumping waste fluid underground.”
“There was a big series of induced quakes at Paradox Valley” created by the Bureau of Reclamation’s efforts to prevent the Colorado River System from becoming too salty. Earthquakes were induced by filling Ridgway Reservoir; and induced near Paonia by coal mining.
Until about 25 years ago, there were no seismometers in place to detect, and accurately measure, earthquakes around the state.
“We didn’t have the tools,” Matthews said simply. “We had to triangulate between Albuquerque, Salt Lake City and Idaho Springs” to get to “plus-or-minus 11 miles” from where the earthquake was centered. “The errors were huge,” he recalled. “And they had no idea, back then, how deep they were. Everyone just said ‘five kilometers.’ Earthquakes were just randomly assigned that number. That was the situation prior to 2000.”
Under Matthews’ tenure at the state’s geological survey, the state purchased four seismometers, and since then has added over a dozen more.
“There’s a tremendous distribution,” Matthews explained. “These stations are buried in the ground, in the cement, so they have really good contact with the earth. We picked quiet locations, where there’s no construction or road noise,” the better to accurately detect the tiniest tremors.
What scientists have discovered since the seismometers’ installation has been surprising.
“I like to say, an absence of earthquakes is an absence of seismometers,” Matthews said dryly. “We’re detecting a lot more small earthquakes now. Matthew Morgan,” the current director of the CSG, “told me they’ve detected more than 50 earthquakes in the state this year.”
This is nothing like the number that might have been detected in Alaska, for example, by this point. “Alaska might have 100 by now, and they would be much, much larger,” Matthews said. “I spoke to the state geologist there who told me he wouldn’t even get notices about a quake unless it registered 5.5 or higher.”
But this is not to say we don’t get big earthquakes in Colorado (or are not at risk for them).
As Matthews stressed, we don’t know, because we haven’t been measuring, or doing enough mapping, or enough studying, until recently. Today, we are.
“There was a 5.5 earthquake in Montrose in 1962, the highest ever recorded,” he said. “There was a larger earthquake in 1882,” magnitude 6.6, near Estes Park, “but there were no seismographs at that time.”
Years ago, “the dogma was that faults” capable of producing major earthquakes were dead, he added. In 1970, a study suggested there were nine faults around the state capable of producing seismic movement. “Now we’ve done the studies that say we have 90 faults” capable of producing seismic movement, Matthews said.
“The Ridgway Reservoir itself is on one of these faults,” he added. “There is another fault, the Cimarron Fault, considered to have moved recently.”
The trouble is, “We don’t know how often these things occur,” he added. “They may be 1,000 years apart, or 10,000 years, or 500 years. We just don’t know. The real problem is, we have so many of these faults capable of generating big earthquakes, we are probably going to see one every couple hundred years. If you had another 6.6 quake in Estes Park, the loss-estimate would be $30 billion,” because building codes haven’t changed.
“I’m not aware of anything seismically active in Telluride,” Matthews said. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if an earthquake happened there. I don’t know of any part of the state, except for the far eastern and northwestern sections, that are earthquake-free. I would say kids today, growing up in Colorado, stand a good chance of experiencing a big one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.