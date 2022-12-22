A week from Christmas, holiday lights glow around town, and living room windows sparkle with the twinkling lights on trees. In Placerville, at the “T,” two special trees are decorated for the holiday season with lights and ornaments, but they aren’t just a classic holiday celebration.
The two angel trees at the intersection of highways 62 and 145 in Placerville are a long-standing local tradition. They are decorated to memorialize loved ones who have passed. People can hang any ornament or piece of memorabilia that reminds them of those gone.
“It’s a feel-good, heart-opening thing around holiday time,” Susie St. Onge, whose family helps maintain the angel trees, told the Planet. “It’s a way to remember loved ones. The holiday season is a hard time to be without a loved one.”
For St. Onge, redecorating the angel trees is always a healing process.
Each year in January, the St. Onge family collects all the memorial ornaments hung on the angel trees and redecorates the trees the next year. There are now three boxes full kept in the attic. People then add new decorations in December.
“When we go back and put up the symbols, it is emotional to remember how many local people we’ve lost,” St. Onge said.
People choose diverse ways to memorialize their family members, including sage sticks, eagle’s feathers, ski passes and angels. Locals have laid wreaths, and someone even left a ceramic statue one year. Some are natural objects, and others are family symbolism. The trees are lit this year so that the memorial can be seen at night as well.
“It’s becoming more known. It’s part of the community, and we leave it up longer now,” St. Onge said.
The angel trees now stay lit through mid-January, and decoration begins in early December at the start of the holiday season. More ornaments are added every year, but there is always an angel on top of the trees.
The community came up with the idea for the first angel tree to honor two young Telluride residents, Jessica Craft and Cody Simonian, who died in 2002. Now, people from around the whole region come by to hang ornaments.
“It’s evolved to so much more,” St. Onge said. “It’s part of the community. People honk when we put up ornaments or take them down because they know what it’s about.”
Although the tradition remains alive, the tree itself has changed over the years. Since the original angel tree, two new trees have replaced the first. The original spruce tree was removed by CDOT several years ago for highway maintenance work. CDOT planted a new tree down the road towards Ridgway to replace the felled spruce. But the tree in the new location was not thriving, so the St. Onge family planted a new tree last year with the help of donations from the local community.
This year, a nearby tree shares some of the angel tree ornaments as the newly planted tree is still too small to bear nearly 20 years of ornaments.
Beyond the holiday season, St. Onge encouraged locals to care for the angel trees, especially the one planted last year. The drought has been tough on the new tree. People can come by and water the tree, and even fertilize it, all year long, especially if the drought continues. The angel tree is ephemeral, only appearing a month every year, but it is a year-round job to care for healthy trees.
Everyone is welcome to put a memorial ornament on the angel trees throughout the holiday season. The trees are decorated until mid-January, when the ornaments will be stored until the next year.
