With the recent move to the less-restrictive Level Yellow and an increase in vaccine allocation this week, the current pandemic outlook is a little rosier than it was at the beginning of the year, but that doesn’t mean systems and practices that have been in place over the past year should change drastically or be eliminated just yet.
San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin stressed the importance of ongoing free testing during Wednesday’s virtual Board of County Commissioners meeting.
“Testing is still really important. We need to maintain robust testing in order to keep our positivity rate down. It kind of goes hand in hand; if we have a high disease burden or we aren’t testing sufficiently that number will go up and affect our ability to go down the dial and could trigger us to move back up the dial. It’s definitely a key piece,” she said in response to a question from commissioner Hilary Cooper regarding how testing factors into decisions on whether to move up or down the state’s COVID-19 dial.
The county public health department continues to offer free testing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Norwood’s Pig Palace; and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Telluride’s Carhenge parking lot and 2-4 p.m. at Mountain Village’s gondola parking garage. To sign up, visit bit.ly/smcmobiletesting.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is also continuing to provide free tests at the Lawson Hill intercept lot on Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to noon. To sign up for a test in Lawson Hill, visit freecovidtestingsanmiguelcounty.com. The state has also provided free testing at the Telluride Regional Airport at different times.
Franklin said the state has agreed to provide more free testing, beginning this month.
“One great piece of news, (county emergency manager) Henry Mitchell has been working with the state about testing, and they said that they are able to support us twice a month, so every other week, starting mid-March. We’re still working through a few of those details, but depending on their availability, we might be shifting the public health clinics to different dates, but we still have a few more things to iron out in the next week or so,” she said. “It’s encouraging to have additional support from them so we can continue to dedicate more staff to our vaccine rollout.”
When the state began offering free testing at Lawson Hill in the fall, over 1,100 people participated the first day. Testing numbers haven’t been quite as high since then, Franklin said, which is a recent state trend, but that will most likely change soon with offseason approaching.
“One thing to note, our testing has really declined tremendously over the last couple of weeks; the demand has decreased. I do anticipate as we head into offseason more people will be getting tests to travel or returning from higher-risk scenarios. We’re still maintaining our systems and larger community clinics in order to accommodate both the ebbs and flows in demand. … It’s multiple factors why testing has gone down,” she said. “ … I don’t know if it was a novelty or if it was such a needed piece, but this last week had less than 50 people go up to our two-day clinic. It is what it is. We are here for you all. If you’re feeling sick or have been in contacted with somebody who has been sick and tested positive for COVID we definitely recommend getting a test. The best way to move forward with this is to identify is somebody is infected early on so we can contain it quickly.”
As of press time Wednesday afternoon, the county had reported 824 total positive cases, including seven active. After a significant spike around the turn of the year, cases have continually decreased and have now plateaued, Franklin said, another state trend.
“Statewide, cases have plateaued and there is no longer a substantial decrease in cases, however, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline,” Franklin said, adding the state did report some spikes after Presidents Day weekend in several mountain towns, though Telluride wasn’t as affected. “We really didn’t see as big of an impact in our world, but we’re still keeping a tight eye on that.”
Communities across the state have also reported more positive cases involving “variants of concern,” particularly the B117 variant that was first discovered in the UK and B1427, which originated in California.
“Just a quick note on the California variant, the state has mentioned this is the variant that they’re most concerned about. One of the key points is that California is reporting that about 25 percent of their positive COVID tests also test positive for the variant of concern, so it’s pretty high prevalence there,” Franklin said, adding, “It’s starting to pop up more frequently.”
Sequencing for variants takes additional time after a positive case is identified, she said, causing “significant delays” in reporting.
Commissioner Kris Holstrom thanked Franklin and her department for their ongoing efforts during the past years.
“I really appreciate the fact that you and your staff and volunteers are on top of it,” she said.
The metrics are reviewed every two weeks in considering maintaining or moving to another level on the state dial.
“Every two weeks is when we’ll review and discuss where we are at and look at those longer-term trends,” Franklin said. “We are three days into the new dial level, so in 11 days we will be discussing how we are looking and what that looks like.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.