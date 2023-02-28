To kick off biannual fundraising at KOTO radio, key players from seven local nonprofit organizations will take over the airwaves on Friday to celebrate “Peaks of Telluride,” marking milestone anniversaries. With a goal of raising $80,000, KOTO DJs will continue on-air fundraising for the next two weeks.
“We want people to tune in all day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to hear from local guest DJs as they raise money for their local community radio station,” said KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone. “We've got a great day of programming lined up featuring some major anniversaries happening in 2023.”
For every $100 listeners donate on Friday, they’ll be entered in drawings for two four-day Telluride Bluegrass Festival passes and a two-night stay at the Peaks Resort & Spa that includes a massage. Listeners will also receive a KOTO license plate beanie with donations of $50 or more.
Guest DJ Day kicks off Friday morning at 9 a.m., featuring characters, creators and groupies from the local cult film “Scrapple,” a beloved local ski bum movie produced 25 years ago, followed at 10 a.m. by a lineup of dignitaries from the Sheridan Opera House that will discuss what it's like to be 110 years old.
“Keeping this historic lady operational, doors open and programming for the community is a major undertaking,” said opera house PR and marketing director Maggie Stevens. “We're proud to be here and thriving all these years later.”
Stevens and Young People's Theater Artistic Director Leah Heidenreich will spin show tunes, along with music from upcoming opera house acts.
“KOTO is an essential part of what makes Telluride special,” added Stevens. “Nonprofits and community members contributing time and resources to our small town to spread information, art and love.”
At 11 a.m., the Kane Family will gather on-air to celebrate 50 years of the Floradora Saloon serving up American fare, followed at noon by the K2 Event Company, the youngest crew on the DJ Day lineup, featuring Kristen Rosenbaum and team.
At 1 p.m., folks from the Telluride Film Fest will take over the mic to commemorate its golden anniversary of showcasing the art of film. Jameson Ritter, Marki Knopp, Luci Reeve, Ben Kerr and others will share titillating stories from over the decades.
“For 50 years the festival has provided a gathering space to discover stimulating films, celebrating the most interesting works of the past and present,” said Ritter, manager at the Nugget Theater. “This year’s festival will pay tribute to its original founders, Bill Pence and Tom Luddy, who both recently passed.”
As part of their fundraising effort, the film crew will give away two Nugget Theater 10-punch passes while spinning 2023 Oscar-nominated songs.
“KOTO is a vital piece of Telluride infrastructure,” added Ritter. “Informing, educating, and entertaining the community. KOTO is an invaluable component of what makes Telluride so connected and special.”
At 2 p.m., Jessica Galbo and friends will be on-air representing the 30-year-old Telluride AIDS Benefit, followed at 3 p.m. by Patrick Latcham, Carson Taylor and Tom “Socko” Sockolovski from the Telski, which is celebrating 50 years of operation this season.
Guest DJ Day finales at 4 p.m. with longtime Telluride Bluegrass Festival staff and current organizers who also launched the legendary acoustic strings extravaganza from Town Park 50 years ago.
“This is a huge milestone, one you don't see frequently in the music industry,” said Planet Bluegrass Director of Communication and Partnerships Grace Barrett. “It's an honor to bring world class music to Telluride each year.”
She and Planet Bluegrass Director of Operations Zach Tucker will spin a variety of traditional bluegrass and R&B tracks and “everything in between.”
“We've been known to crack a joke or two as well,” added Barrett. “You won't be able to see us dancing, but that will definitely be happening.”
Discounted Bluegrass tickets for locals are on sale today at the KOTO studios located on North Pine Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interested parties must present proof of county residency to purchase (by credit card only) up to four four-day tickets or four single-day tickets per day, but not both.
Money raised during winter fundraising supports station operations and special projects, including a new KOTO tower that’s going up in Ridgway.
“We recently ordered the tower for Ridgway, and we have a host of other equipment we'll need to order, including some really expensive items like a transmitter, a Comrex and an antenna,” reported Pallone. “We’re planning to install the tower in May.”
The station also plans to redesign its driveway this spring or early summer.
Once again, KOTO is hosting a raffle for a one-week stay at the Koro Sun Resort and Rainforest Spa in Fiji, which includes money for airfare. Tickets are $10, and proceeds go towards an equipment replacement reserve fund. A winner for the raffle will be drawn at the KOTO Street Dance on March 31.
On-air fundraising lasts for two weeks -- the station asks each DJ to raise at least $350 -- and the station will host daily drawings for Siam gift cards for every donation of $25.
To make a pledge, go to KOTO.org, or call 970-728-4333.
