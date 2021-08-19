On Aug. 4, local Nick Kenworthy summited Wilson Peak with his cousin Will Kenworthy and co-worker Brian Rivlin. Nick called the hike “spiritual” since the last time he summited the 14,023-foot mountain he was with his friend Johnny Kim, who passed away last summer.
“We had a beautiful summit,” he said. “ … The last time we were up on that mountain we were up there with him.”
During the descent, Nick took a break in the saddle overlooking Navajo Lake Basin. He was waiting for Will and Rivlin to catch up when something caught his eye.
“I was just waiting for the group, since I was a little bit ahead. I was just hanging out, exploring, looking out over this little bluff out into upper Navajo Lake Basin, and I saw, maybe, 500 yards away from me and close to 1,000 vertical feet below me, what looked to be a backpack and a jacket,” he said. “At first, I almost looked over it, like that was somebody exploring going off trail. Then I realized that there’s no reason that any human being would be in that area right in the vertical fall line where I was, and I quickly realized, ‘Oh, shit, somebody was right where I am and fell off and is now down there.’”
What Nick noticed was a 72-year-old Denver man who had fallen while hiking alone. He quickly assessed the situation and sent his cousin down the mountain with a cellphone to call for help, while Rivlin also continued to descend. Nick made his way down to the man, whose name was Rob, Nick recalled, and saw he was visibly injured.
“I just got down to the body as quick as I could. He turned out to be in really bad shape, but still conscious,” Nick explained. “ … I went down and did an immediate, initial assessment of the situation. He was banged up, lots of facial and head trauma, lots of blood.”
He took care of some injuries like bandaging cuts and using his shirt to wrap around a larger laceration on Rob’s head.
"He’s an insanely tough old guy. This guy is 72 years old," Nick said. "I was blown away by how stoic and how strong he was. Obviously, he was in a lot of pain, but he was rolling with it."
While waiting for search and rescue, Nick noticed another hiker on the ridgeline. He tried yelling to him, but had to run back up to get his attention.
“I tried to scream and holler him down, but the wind was howling,” Nick said.
Joseph McGill, of Cedaredge, was making his way toward the summit when Nick asked for his assistance.
“I think he was concerned whether or not the word had gotten through,” McGill explained, adding he hiked back down about a quarter mile before he had phone reception.
“(Dispatchers) confirmed that they had received the initial call probably from Nick’s cousin,” he added.
Will also crossed paths with two other hikers on his way down who called emergency authorities via satellite phone.
“I think that made us all feel better knowing someone was on their way,” McGill said.
Nick recalled that he spent about two hours with Rob, who is a former Marine and has climbed 38 14ers, before the medical helicopter landed.
“I just kept reassuring him that you got some of the baddest ass dudes that you’d ever freaking want on the case on their way. Telluride search and rescue is going to take care of you,” he said. “When we heard the sound of those chopper blades, it was definitely a huge relief. … Those guys are the real pros and the real heroes. ”
Nick has been in touch with Rob since that day and reported that he’s doing well and still recovering in a Denver area hospital.
“He’s on track to be out of the hospital pretty soon,” he said.
Given the circumstances, the situation had a positive outcome, but that’s not always the case while recreating in the backcountry. Both Nick and McGill said they had to take some time to process the incident and are reconsidering their own backcountry preparedness.
“I was jittery that whole night. I was buzzing. Hopefully, it was a once in a lifetime experience. … I was half expecting to come up on someone who was taking their last breaths or someone who had already passed away,” Nick said. “After this, I won’t go on a hike like that without a more complete medical kit and a way to communicate with a satellite. That was one thing I was thinking if I had a (satellite) phone, I wouldn’t have to split up the group, I would have been there with support. It would have been better. But all things considered, we used what we had and made it happen.”
McGill, who has been climbing and hiking in the Rockies for decades, said the incident put things into perspective and that he’ll be bulking up his supply kit.
“I’ve been processing it ever since in a way. It was certainly put in perspective for me when I read the next day that search and rescue had to pull someone’s dead body off of the Via Ferrata. Even though I didn’t know at that point how Rob was doing, I considered it a much better day for search and rescue that he flew out alive. In that sense I felt good,” he said. “It has also made me think a lot since then about how prepared was I, really. I like to think I carry a reasonable first-aid kit and enough to survive the night out if I’m not in too bad a shape otherwise. … You can’t plan for everything, but you can plan for more than I’m capable of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.