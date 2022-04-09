SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARCH 28
SEX OFFENSE: A male was arrested for indecent exposure.
ALTERED STATE: A Naturita woman was arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs.
THEFT: A suspect was contacted involving a theft at the clinic in Norwood.
MARCH 29
URINE BIG TROUBLE: When the panic alarm at the clinic pharmacy in Norwood went off, deputies apprehended a male who attempted to flee the scene. The suspect also micturated on an ATM. It was a bad password.
ALL’S WELL: A man and his dog were deemed to be OK after deputies followed up on a call from a concerned neighbor.
PUT BABY IN THE BOX: Deputies responding to a report that a stalled box truck was blocking one land of traffic on Keystone Hill, found that the driver had not only run out of gas, but came to his own, personal needle on empty point in life. He was cited for having a suspended license, a penalty assessment for driving under restraint (suspended) and for displaying an expired temporary permit (60 days and over). A valid driver was located to remove the truck.
MARCH 30
GOTCHA TIMES TWO: Two separate traffic stops resulted in citations for one motorist driving under restraint and another for an expired registration, That driver was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.
MARCH 31
WE CAN’T GO ON TOGETHER: A nosy Nancy called the cops on a man supposedly behaving suspiciously in Lawson Hill. It turned out to be a resident going about his business.
APRIL 1
NO FOOLIN’: Deputies reporting to the scene of a disturbance in Norwood arrested a man on multiple charges.
APRIL 2
HAS YOUR BUNNY STOPPED DRUMMING?: Did you perchance misplace your external battery pack while at the Shell station? It is in their safe.
SOMETHING’S MISSING: A motorist was cited for driving under restraint and for failing to provide proof of insurance.
APRIL 3
WARRANTED: A man was arrested on a warrant out of Ouray County.
ALL HANDS: A multi-agency response to a disturbance in Mountain Village resulted in the arrest of a male.
ROAD RAGE: A couple arguing whilst traveling was pulled over, but no charges were issued.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
MARCH 25
GRATING: Officers assisted with a subject who had fallen on an out-of-place sidewalk grate.
NOTHING TO HEAR, MOVE ALONG: There was an unfounded noise complaint.
TRASHY: Officers took a report of littering.
LOST THINGS: A purse was lost. So was a wallet, but its owner claimed it.
MARCH 26
FALSE ALARM: No intruder.
EXUBERANCE: There was a noise complaint at a local saloon.
911 ISSUES: On numerous days in this week’s edition of Cop Shop, the marshal’s office dealt with what appears to this reporter to be an extraordinary number of 911 calls and hang-ups. All of which demand follow-up by an officer.
I FOUND ME: An individual reclaimed their lost ID and credit card.
MARCH 27
THE CASE OF THE MISSING NIKON: A camera was reported lost.
NOT A PEEP: Another unfounded noise complaint.
I’M ONLY SLEEPING: Officers conducted a welfare check on an individual asleep on a sidewalk.
MARCH 28
BUDGET TRAVELER: Officers investigated a car camping complaint.
IF IT’S TOO LOUD, YOU MUST LIVE DOWNTOWN: A noise complaint was logged.
MARCH 29
LAME: A ski jacket was reported stolen from a local saloon.
WHAT I DID ON SPRING BREAK: Individuals involved in a disturbance agreed to separate for the night.
LOST MY EVERYTHING: A lost wallet was found the next day.
BUSY: Officers responded to separate reports of fraud and assault.
MARCH 30
UNATTENDED DEATH: An individual was reported dead.
LOST: THE SERIES: A lost wallet was returned to its owner.
APRIL 1
THAT’S NOT YOU: A subject was arrested for identity theft.
PROTECTION ORDER: Violated. Arrest.
APRIL 2
PUBLIC INEBRIATION SEASON: Officers were kept busy with closing weekend activities resulting in inebriated people: 1) falling; 2) causing concern at the gondola station; 3) causing a ruckus at the clinic.
WHEELS UP: A cyclist was injured in a mishap.
BARS. THEY CAN GET LOUD: But one publican agreed to turn the music down following a complaint.
APRIL 3
IT IS WRITTEN: Falsely. Officers investigated a forgery report.
ROUND UP: Party-goers were herded back into the party corral after spilling out and being at risk of getting slapped with open container violations.
BANGERS, ALL THE TIME: A private party with a DJ was shut down after being threatened with a citation.
AGENCY ASSIST: A combative subject at the jail called for more officers on-scene.
APRIL 4
LAME REDUX: Skis and gear were reported stolen.
I CAN HEAR YOU NOW: A lost cell phone was claimed.
LAND OF THE LOST: A wallet and a cell phone were reported missing.
APRIL 5
LAST CALL: The sense of relief penned into this entry is palpable. The writer does a fine job of conveying how it feels for the department to experience a quiet day after the alcohol- and molly-fueled frenzy building up to the climax of the ski season. With a few deft strokes of the pen, the calm, the relief and exhaustion is depicted in such a manner as to share with the reader the indescribable feeling of watching the last charter bus pull away, of seeing businesses flip their signs to “Closed” for weeks on end, of no longer having to side-step the heaved contents of stomachs distressed by excess. These words, indeed, speak far beyond their brevity: Nothing of note to pass along.
We so very get it.
