As holiday gatherings large and small throw people together, mostly in indoor settings and often with others not in one’s usual social circles, San Miguel County’s positive cases have rocketed steeply upward. County public health director Grace Franklin informed the Board of County Commissioners Wednesday in her weekly update that the numbers — more than 70 since Monday — represented an “unprecedented spike.”
“We've had over 70 new positive cases come in through public health, both through PCR testing on the Monday community test site, as well as a handful of at-home tests, which is really a significant uptick,” Franklin said. “I would anticipate us to hit Level Red for both of those in two days, as this is a really unprecedented spike of cases.”
The county issued a public health advisory Wednesday in response to a rapid increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the county as a result of over 100 new cases from clinical test results received since Saturday. According to the news release, public health recognizes that this does not capture all current cases as there are several hundred test results currently pending.
Based on current data, the county incidence rate has exceeded 1,000 cases per 100,000 people and projects over 100 new cases to occur weekly. For reference, the Level Red base metric for incidence rate on the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment COVID Dial is 500 cases per 100,000 people.
“This rapid increase suggests that the highly contagious omicron variant is present resulting in increased risk of exposure and very high community spread,” according to the release.
On the heels of the cancelation of two holiday shows Sunday, testing numbers have risen significantly. More than 200 people showed up Monday in Lawson Hill to receive a Microgen PCR (saliva) test. And home testing is seeing greater popularity, too.
“We've seen some increase in the home testing, which is really great that people are able to get a test where it's convenient. And we've gotten a lot of outreach for alerting us for those positives as well. So that's really great that people are reaching out to public health for guidance and directive,” Franklin said.
The surge in positive cases has resulted in an accompanying increase in the county’s contact tracing team workload. The state’s contact tracing system is currently down, and contact tracing locally has resorted to a triage system. Franklin advised all positives to isolate from others for 10 days from the onset of symptoms, or if without symptoms, the positive test date. Close contacts also need to isolate. With testing not available again until next week, those with symptoms should stay home.
Public health “encourages an urgent change in individual behavior given the stark increased risk of infection, continued strain on regional hospitals and increase in COVID-related deaths.”
Two more county residents perished recently, one a vaccinated patient over 65 with underlying health issues, and the other an unvaccinated individual under 40 in good health.
Public health also asks residents to consider canceling any holiday gatherings. Anyone in contact with a known positive should isolate and continue wearing a mask in all public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.
Though information is constantly being learned about the omicron variant, what is known about it is that it is more transmissible than the Delta variant. Omicron has now overtaken delta as the country’s dominant variant, Franklin reported.
“This variant has gone from zero to dominant. Omicron was about .7 to 3 percent of the most of all cases of the United States two weeks ago,” she said, “Last week, (data) came back at 73 percent of all COVID cases in the United States.”
The omicron variant has also demonstrated an ability to sidestep vaccines — in the county, about 41 percent of positives were breakthrough cases — but a booster of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine has demonstrated its ability to provide added protection. For those who received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, effectiveness declines significantly.
“Anybody who's had a single dose J&J vaccine, should be getting that mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna, in order to have adequate levels of protection,” Franklin said. “At a single dose J&J does not seem to be very effective, to protect against infectious disease.”
Despite the surge in positive cases, some in Norwood asked that the county be bifurcated so that the current mask mandate could be lifted in the western part of the county.
“I know things are changing,” said Norwood resident Nola Svoboda. “But it appears that Norwood is remaining quite steady.”
Franklin said that Norwood, like the east end of the county, has an incidence rate that puts the data in Level Orange. The goal, Franklin said, is to see the rate decrease to level blue.
“We took those census divisions and really pulled it out for that incidence rate so we can really break down and show even though numbers are different and our population sizes are different, what does the disease burden look like and impact communities?” she explained. “Norwood census division is this Level Orange line, which we've continued to see in these concerning moderate disease trend levels.”
Local epidemiologist Dr. Jeffrey Kocher called the surge “unfortunate,” but not “unpredicted.”
“We will have many more cases than what seems to be a very high level of cases right now,” Kocher said. “I think the next two, three weeks, four weeks are going to be very difficult. And I think we have to appreciate that the contract tracing system is very likely to be overwhelmed. And we just need to hope that our local medical facilities remain at a functioning level. So we all need to do our part. Wearing masks helps. If you haven't gotten a booster, go out and get it. It will substantially protect you from severe illness, hospitalization and death.”
For the latest COVID-19 information, including the full text of Wednesday’s county health advisory, next available testing opportunities, and vaccine and booster clinics, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
