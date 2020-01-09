It’s a question that has haunted mankind for eternity. Do big things really come in small packages? The world may never know, but the Ah Haa School for the Arts is doing its due diligence for this year’s annual art exhibition.
Each February, the Ah Haa asks local and regional artists to creatively consider a specific theme for its juried exhibition, and 2020 is no exception. This year, Ah Haa is challenging prospective artists to think big and work small. For the show, titled “Size Matters: Make It Miniature,” the public is invited to make a big impact with a tiny piece, submitting work no larger than 10-by-10 inches (or 10-by-10-by-10 inches for three-dimensional work), according to a news release. Regional artists located within 150 miles (as the crow flies) of Telluride may submit works in all media, including painting, ceramics, sculpture, printing, fiber, metals, photography and beyond, though again, all pieces must be no larger than 10-by-10-by-10 inches. Before Ah Haa gets bigger with its upcoming move to a new building, it will celebrate the small in this show of tiny treasures.
Up to three digital images of work can be submitted online along with an entry form at ahhaa.org. Organizers ask artists not to physically bring submissions to Ah Haa. The submission deadline is Monday at 5 p.m. There is a $25 entry fee. Artists whose work is selected for the show will be notified by Jan. 22. Ready-to-hang work should be delivered to Ah Haa by Jan. 31.
“Ah Haa’s annual regional exhibition is always an exciting show, as it represents such a wide variety of artists and mediums from the Telluride region. We invite all artists to submit work in any medium, provided it fits within the framework of the exhibition’s theme,” said Kris Kwasniewski, Ah Haa’s adult curriculum and exhibitions manager. “The show is a rare opportunity to view an extremely diverse group of artists, each interpreting a single theme or parameter in their own unique way.”
An opening reception for “Size Matters: Make It Miniature” will take place during the Feb. 6 Art Walk Feb. 6 from 5-8 p.m. in the East Room (Ah Haa’s smaller gallery space, naturally). During the opening, cash prizes will be awarded for first place ($500), second place ($250) and third place ($100). Additionally, the public will choose a people’s choice ($100) winner during the opening. The exhibition will remain on display throughout the month of February.
“In my own work, I’ve found that my favorite creative endeavors are those that have some parameters to push against. Designing within a boundary encourages artists to rethink their practice and come up with creative ways to reinterpret their work based on the theme or physical limitations of a show,” Kwasniewski said. “I like the idea of a dimensional requirement because it gives the show a cohesive feel while still allowing artists to submit whatever type, mood or medium of work they like. In preparing for the move into our new building, we’ve been thinking big here at Ah Haa — a bigger building, bigger studios, big ideas. Hosting an exhibition that celebrates tiny felt like a great balance.”
She added that there are between 75 and 100 submissions each year.
“We’re hopeful that this year’s submissions fall within this range,” Kwasniewski said.
For more information, please visit ahhaa.org or call 970-728-3886.
