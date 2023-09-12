Craig Ferguson answers sexual harassment suit

The defendants in the sexual harassment lawsuit against Planet Bluegrass and its co-owner Craig Ferguson filed their answers with the Boulder District Court on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The filings represent the first legal response from Ferguson and Planet Bluegrass in the month since a 34-year-old female former employee filed claims of “persistent, outrageous, and violent sexual harassment,” citing “a continuous barrage of unwanted sexual advances and innuendo,” “sexual touching,” and “violence directed toward her,” all without her consent.
The three corporate entity defendants – The Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Planet Bluegrass Annex and Planet Bluegrass Farm – filed two motions to dismiss the charges against them, one on technical grounds and one on the merits.
Ferguson’s own 10-page answer seems to address each of the dozens of complaints filed against him, denying the validity of most of the items raised in the lawsuit. His answer admits that the plaintiff worked for Telluride Bluegrass Festival (TBF), but he denies that she worked for any of the corporate entities as a caretaker, stating that she lived in his family home during the time period in question (when Ferguson was not living there) and that “he paid her $400 a month from his personal bank account to take care of his home, the surrounding property, and his animals.”
Ferguson also admits the plaintiff “developed a close personal friendship with him,” and he has separately affirmed that they never had a romantic relationship. He states that she “disclosed many intimate details to him,” including the fact that she had been sexually abused as a teenager and that her former partner was charged with domestic violence toward her and was subject to a protection order.
Ferguson is currently subject to a protection order regarding the plaintiff and has an arraignment scheduled on Sept. 22 for the charge of violating that protection order in Telluride this summer during the Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
While the plaintiff cites over 30 specific cases of verbal and physical harassment, Ferguson’s reply indicates that most of the verbal examples were in the form of text messages, going back as early as Nov. 15, 2022, and primarily exchanged between Jan. 18, 2023, and March 21. Ferguson alludes to thousands of texts they exchanged, and he documents many days when they exchanged approximately 100 texts a day.
It is not surprising that Ferguson admits to saying much of what the plaintiff charges him with saying, since his words are memorialized in the texts, but his answer attempts to give context to clarify the intent behind the messages.
He discounts many of his statements as stemming from typos, jokes, or sarcasm, noting that some of his more suggestive texts ended with “KIDDING” or were followed up moments later with subsequent texts asserting that he was kidding. Ferguson provided documentation of the plaintiff’s apparent humorous responses to his texts, presumably to indicate they were neither harassing nor unwanted.
● Ferguson denies that he “often touched her without her consent” that he “repeatedly attempted to kiss her,” and that he “repeatedly walked up behind Plaintiff and massaged her shoulders while she was working.”
● On a similar note, Ferguson denies without clarification the plaintiff’s claim that he “angrily stormed into (her) residence, yelled at her, and terminated her employment.”
● The plaintiff also claims that on the day in April when she told Ferguson she was blocking him on her cell phone, another Planet Bluegrass employee’s dog killed the plaintiff’s dog. Ferguson admits the dog killed one of his chickens the plaintiff was taking care of, but he denies the claim about the plaintiff’s dog.
● With regard to throwing a bowling ball through her window when she was still occupying his home after her employment was terminated, Ferguson admits to throwing the bowling ball at but not through the window, and he denies hearing her tell him to leave her alone moments before throwing the bowling ball.
● Ferguson admits, in his filing, to texting the plaintiff later that day and saying he was going to contact her ex-boyfriend – the one charged with domestic violence and a protection order – and claims it was not meant to be menacing but rather “to learn more about what Mr. Ferguson and other Planet Bluegrass employees believed to be mental health issues Plaintiff was experiencing.”
● Regarding the reported violation of the protection order at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival this summer, Ferguson admits to seeing her at the festival but denies following her to her tent and denies trying to get security to remove her from the festival grounds.
According to Planet Bluegrass’ motion to dismiss, Planet Bluegrass Annex no longer exists, having changed its name to Planet Bluegrass Farm in early 2020, over a year before the plaintiff was hired. They also claim Planet Bluegrass Farm is a real estate holding company with no employees and no alleged connection to the dispute. On those grounds, Planet Bluegrass says, the charges against them – outrageous conduct, negligent supervision, and negligent retention – should be dismissed.
Planet Bluegrass further seeks dismissal on the grounds that Planet Bluegrass Annex and Planet Bluegrass Farm are only charged because of their alleged association with the Telluride Bluegrass Festival – an association Planet Bluegrass asserts is inaccurate – and that no specific charges are specifically directed at the Planet Bluegrass entities.
The fourth defendant, Telluride Bluegrass Festival (TBF), characterizes the matter as arising from “a personal relationship gone sour” and seeks dismissal on the merits of the complaint. TBF contends that none of the behavior described in the initial complaint took place between April 13, 2023, when the plaintiff says she made an internal complaint with human resources, and April 24,when she reports her employment was terminated. TBF denies that the plaintiff ever made an internal complaint, but contends that even if she did, they can’t be charged with negligent supervision or retention for events that took place before they were notified of the complaint or after the plaintiff’s employment ended.
Citing 65 text messages the plaintiff sent on “friendly topics” in the 11-day period between the plaintiff’s reported complaint and the end of her employment, TBF notes that there is no allegation of “outrageous conduct” in the relevant time concerning the charges against them.
TBF cites precedent for the standard of “outrageous conduct,” “negligent supervision” and “negligent retention,” and contends that the plaintiff’s complaint doesn’t meet those standards.
Depending on the judge’s orders to be determined on the motions to dismiss, lawyers for the involved parties estimate it is likely to be about a year before the case would be tried in court unless the parties reach an out-of-court settlement.
