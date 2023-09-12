Craig Ferguson answers sexual harassment suit

The Planet Bluegrass property in Lyons, Colorado, where the company’s offices, as well as the home of Planet Bluegrass co-owner Craig Ferguson are located. A former employee filed suit accusing Ferguson, a co-owner of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, of sexual harassment and violence. Ferguson addresses the claims in an answer filed in the Boulder District Court on Sept. 5. Three other defendants the plaintiff named in the suit (Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Planet Bluegrass Annex and Planet Bluegrass Farm) have filed motions to dismiss. (Photo courtesy of Planet Bluegrass)