Three-and-a-half-month-old Blue, a rescue puppy with outsized ears and eager eyes, was having the time of her life Saturday morning, out for a sunny hike with a group of her human pals. Nearing the Bridal Veil power plant at the top of the gravel road leading into Bridal Veil Basin, however, Blue got a little too bold, venturing to the edge of the road’s precipitous drop-off. When her paws lost purchase on the loose rock, Blue tumbled off the edge and down a steep chute of rock, turning a cheerful outing into a sudden nightmare for Blue’s caretakers. On vacation to Telluride from Denver, the group of friends had taken Blue along for the hike while the puppy’s owner had stayed back due to an injury.
One member of the party, a 25-year-old woman, went to her aid, descending the loose, rocky terrain while attempting to retrieve the dog from the steep chute. Another member of the party took the lower route, venturing across the loose scree field below to spot the frightened pup in case he took another tumble from the precarious perch on a small ledge.
As the woman neared the dog, who had fallen approximately 12 to 15 feet down into the rock chute, she lost her footing and fell. Instead of catching a falling puppy, the friend waiting below broke the woman’s fall as she tumbled at least 30 feet.
“Fortunately, her friend was right there to break her fall,” said Susan Lilly, public information officer for the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office. “We can tell from her fall that he saved her from life-threatening injuries for sure, if not worse. It was nasty terrain to fall into.”
The woman, who was not identified by authorities, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was later transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital for care after being treated initially at the Telluride Regional Medical Center. Her friend was treated for minor injuries.
When dispatch received a call for help around 11:30 a.m., emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the scene before assessing that search and rescue would be needed for a high-angle rope rescue to extricate the patient safely from the near-vertical terrain.
“Once we were on scene, we pretty quickly determined that the easiest way to get to her was to go down to the next switchback below on the road,” said longtime search and rescue volunteer Jon Miller. “We were able to park on the road directly above the scene and use our truck as an anchor to lower the litter and team down to the patient.”
Once search and rescue members reached the patient, they were able to load her into the litter, made easier by her mobility as she was able to help move herself into the litter.
“She’d taken a pretty significant fall, and EMS determined that a litter carry-out was the best option,” Miller noted.
With the injured hikers safely out, the assembled team of search and rescue volunteers then turned their eyes to the puppy, who was still hunched helpless on the rocky perch.
“People before puppies,” explained Lilly of pet rescue protocol, adding however that “there was no doubt in anybody’s mind that we were going to rescue that puppy.”
Wiley Holbrooke, 18, was on the scene as a volunteer, a recent addition to the search and rescue community. As an avid rock climber well versed with technical ropes systems, the recent Telluride High School graduate was placed on puppy patrol, along with senior team member Chris White. The pair rappelled down the narrow rock chute to the quivering puppy below, placing Blue in a specialized dog harness and clipping her securely to Holbrooke’s own harness for the remaining descent to safety.
While it was Holbrooke’s first mission with search and rescue, Miller called the teen an “excellent climber” who was operating within “an environment that he is totally comfortable in.”
At the conclusion of the three-and-a-half hour mission, with all parties, including Blue, safely out of harm’s way, those who had assembled on the road during the mission burst into a round of applause.
The successful rescue provided a heart-warming moment in a difficult year, though Lilly noted that for the injured parties and fellow hikers, “there’s a lot of trauma associated with knowing that this was a serious incident that could have been a lot worse.”
Given the gravity, all involved were relieved to see a positive outcome, and the two-time rescue puppy walk away with a new leash on life.
