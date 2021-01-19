JAN. 8

Seller: ML Forysiak Family Trust   

Buyer: Lauren F. Levin  

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd., #406-4

Price: $90,000

Seller: Mark P. Shambaugh 

Buyer: Laura D. Welch

Property: Lot 43, Aldasoro Blvd. vacant

Price: $682,500

Seller: Justis Trust    

Buyer: Prince Colorado Property LLC

Property: North Willow Street, vacant

Price: $716,000

JAN. 12

Seller: Beryl S. and Jesse B. Jupiter

Buyer: Bridget Holden and Michael Goldman

Property: 111 San Joaquin, #17

Price: $60,000

Seller: Bridget Holden and Michael Goldman

Buyer: Beryl S. and Jesse B. Jupiter

Property: 111 San Joaquin, #17

Price: $60,000

JAN. 13

Seller: James Randolph Liebler, Sr.

Buyer: Nakata Las Oursler

Property:  105 West Serapio

Price: $445,000

Seller: Lara Torres    

Buyer: Edward C. and Tricia v. Wade 

Property: 303 Basque Blvd. 

Price: $850,000 

JAN. 14

Seller: William Robert Jevne & Jaunita Faye Ramsey Jevne Family Living Trust

Buyer: Christina L. and James C. Bussard

Property: 185 South Point Road, Placerville  

Price: $700,000   

Seller: Mark P. Shambaugh, Trustee, Mark P. Shambaugh, Rev. Trust

Buyer: Jenifer Lesan, Richard Lesan 

Property: Aldasoro Blvd., Lot 41 (vacant)

Price: $395,000 