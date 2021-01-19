JAN. 8
Seller: ML Forysiak Family Trust
Buyer: Lauren F. Levin
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd., #406-4
Price: $90,000
Seller: Mark P. Shambaugh
Buyer: Laura D. Welch
Property: Lot 43, Aldasoro Blvd. vacant
Price: $682,500
Seller: Justis Trust
Buyer: Prince Colorado Property LLC
Property: North Willow Street, vacant
Price: $716,000
JAN. 12
Seller: Beryl S. and Jesse B. Jupiter
Buyer: Bridget Holden and Michael Goldman
Property: 111 San Joaquin, #17
Price: $60,000
Seller: Bridget Holden and Michael Goldman
Buyer: Beryl S. and Jesse B. Jupiter
Property: 111 San Joaquin, #17
Price: $60,000
JAN. 13
Seller: James Randolph Liebler, Sr.
Buyer: Nakata Las Oursler
Property: 105 West Serapio
Price: $445,000
Seller: Lara Torres
Buyer: Edward C. and Tricia v. Wade
Property: 303 Basque Blvd.
Price: $850,000
JAN. 14
Seller: William Robert Jevne & Jaunita Faye Ramsey Jevne Family Living Trust
Buyer: Christina L. and James C. Bussard
Property: 185 South Point Road, Placerville
Price: $700,000
Seller: Mark P. Shambaugh, Trustee, Mark P. Shambaugh, Rev. Trust
Buyer: Jenifer Lesan, Richard Lesan
Property: Aldasoro Blvd., Lot 41 (vacant)
Price: $395,000
