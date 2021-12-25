As the holiday season starts, Society Telluride has settled into its new home on Main Street at 126 East Colorado Ave. Unit A. Formerly up the street in the Bank Building, the plan was always to move into the space that was formerly occupied by the Shanghai restaurant after it was renovated and ready.
“The Bank Building was meant to be a temporary location for us … our stay in the Bank Building just got extended a bit with delays due to COVID. But our business has done really well, and so we are thrilled to be in the larger space that will enable us to grow even more,” owner Lynn Jansen said. “We are so excited to be in this beautiful historic building that has been completely renovated complete with amazing lighting of the original brick and stone walls and glass floors that allow light and continuity into the downstairs space.”
Society Telluride originally opened its doors in late 2018, and has aimed to create a business centered around an “experiential retail” experience, which is more than simply coming in to shop for high-end clothes. With a beer and wine license, guests can enjoy an adult beverage as they peruse a selection that includes items from Rag & Bone, Agolde, Scotch & Soda, Max Mara Leisure, Autumn Cashmere, Levi’s, The Kooples (Paris), Rose Carmine (“incredible hand-knitted sweaters and cardigans also from Paris,” Jansen explained), Woodpecker (down jackets from Canada), Belle Rose (“beautiful but affordable sweaters and jackets from Belgium”), New Italia (Italian winter boots), and Kerri Rosenthal (“fun cashmere”). But that’s not all shoppers can expect to find in the new Society Telluride location.
“We love people being able to relax and enjoy their time in the store. We have a beer and wine license so can offer shoppers beer, wine, coffee and snacks while shopping. The new space has a dedicated lounge area near the bar and dressing rooms so guests can relax while friends are shopping and trying on items. The new location is even better for the ‘sip and shop’ experience and a great venue for private shopping parties,” Jansen explained. “The new downstairs offers a men’s section that we will be expanding), gift items and large selection of Levi’s. It also has couches and a big screen TV so groups can relax while friends are shopping. We’ve also found the selection of high-end Lucite games we carry, from chess to Connect Four, are a big hit with guests of all ages that want a fun activity while family and friends are shopping. We will continue to grow our gift offering with unique finds like our Lynn & Liana beautiful cheese boards.”
The store also carries vintage-repurposed designer luxury goods, including previously owned, authenticated jewelry and handbags from Gucci, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Cartier and other designer brands.
“We also offer the incredibly popular designer Revival Repurpose denim jackets, which are previously loved AG and Paige jean jackets with authentic designer scarves on the back, and repurposed jewelry from Vintage to Vogue. They take original authentic designer buttons, zipper pulls, etc. together with vintage hardware and chains and reimagine them into new pieces. They have been incredibly popular with both locals and visitors alike,” Jansen added.
While there are no official plans for a grand opening event, Jansen said there will be one whenever possible, given the current state of the pandemic locally.
“As soon as it’s safe to do so we will celebrate and have in-store discounts and other fun goodies. Stay tuned and follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@societytelluride) for updates on events and specials,” she added. “We feel fortunate that we have been able to stay open for much of the pandemic. We have adhered to all of the state and county regulations, but have found that mask wearing, social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols have allowed us to stay safe and healthy. It also helps to have such a large and wide-open space that makes it easy for both our customers and employees to social distance. We also made some voluntary decisions to protect our employees and customers, like not serving food and drinks during some periods of the pandemic, even though we were allowed to in order to discourage customers from removing masks.”
Society Telluride is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Call 970-708-4067 to make an appointment.
