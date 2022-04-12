For local Scott Miller, his first season using the Telski app, which tracks vertical feet and skiing days, was successful in more ways the one. Miller, who went by the username The Ganjola for most of the winter, finished first in vertical feet with 1,321,400 and broke his personal best speed (63.4 mph), but it was the competitors-turned-friends he gained along the way that made the 2021-22 season so much fun.
“We’re all living in town, skiing, competing with each other, and then all of a sudden we see each other and you can tell there’s a little friendly competition between all of us,” Miller explained.
Meeting the others on the leaderboard took some effort initially, though, as Miller came up with the idea to change his username to indicate meetups throughout the season since the app doesn’t have a chat feature. For example, he used "Pchrs Fri@5p" (Poachers, Friday, 5 p.m.) at one point and then "Crnrhse @5p" (Cornerhouse, 5 p.m.) a week later.
“You were limited to 14 characters in order to put out a message, so I had to abbreviate the words,” he explained. “ … No one showed up twice, and my wife thought I was crazy.”
But Rick Leson (username Reeki) heeded the Cornerhouse call and met up with Miller. Then Miller randomly ran into two other Top 5 competitors during a powder day.
“It wasn’t until March, like months into the season, and I happened to make some sort of comment when I was standing in line at Lift 9. It was a powder day, and I said to whoever was next to me in the singles lane that it’s really hard to chase vert with all this powder. The guy said to me, ‘I just crossed 800K yesterday.’ And I was like, ‘I know who you are. You’re RARA (real name Ross Aubrey).’ It turned out that his wife Lindsay (username LindsYAY) was there with him, too,” he said. “We were just like screaming. We all couldn’t believe what just happened. We all rode the lift together. It was a lot of fun skiing together, which also kept everyone from outpacing anyone during that period of time, although it didn’t matter. It was one of the best powder days of the season.”
Closing weekend allowed more app users to meet each other in person as well, he added, but by then it felt a little late. Miller would like to coordinate an offseason meetup Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Cornerhouse. Anyone is welcome to come, especially the app users.
“I’d like a gathering for everyone who is still in town,” he said. “That would be really cool. I think everybody enjoyed that aspect of it.”
Miller, who moved to Telluride last April with his wife Shevi after the mountain closed, admitted he’s never had the opportunity to ski as much as he did this first winter in Telluride, but he’s living his dream after spending most of his life on the East Coast and in Israel. He appreciated mountain ops gifting him some Telski swag for his first-place finish, too.
“That was very nice of them. The mountain was fun. The whole mountain is a community. All the lift ops, the ticket checkers, mountain services, black coats, red coats. It’s a big community, and they’re very friendly. They make the experience when you go every single day. These people really made the experience nice. They’re not just doing their jobs,” he said. “We’re the ones who were skiing in the resort every day. I loved it. I’m sad that the season is over. I think a lot of people are.”
