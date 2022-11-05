When he was just 4 years old, AJ Rekdahl tied the belt around the waist of his tiny gi, the loose clothing worn when training in karate and other martial arts pursuits. Little did he know that 25 years later, a span of time that included an uncharacteristically long break from the practice, he would achieve American Kenpo Karate’s highest level. At 30 years of age, Rekdahl earned his black belt following a grueling test Sept. 10.
For practitioners of this popular from of martial arts, earning one’s black belt doesn’t mean the learning ceases. One definition of the black belt describes the accomplishment as “the end is the beginning. Earning a black belt is naturally seen as the fulfillment of a goal, and therefore the culmination of a journey. But in reality, it is a new beginning,” according to Old School Kenpo’s website.
In achieving his black belt, Rekdahl reflected on his personal journey’s beginning and his first instructors.
“My first instructor was Senior Master Bob White who would come out to Telluride and put on karate camps for local kids,” he said. “They were awesome. However, I would consider my true first instructor to be Andrea Pfefer Trombi. She moved to town and started the tradition of karate here in Telluride, founding the Telluride Karate Studio. She agreed to teach not only older students, but also taught young kids like me, which was completely unheard of here. She is one of the most intense coaches I've ever met and the most caring person. I wouldn't be anywhere near the martial artist I am today if it wasn't for her.”
Rekdahls long break came about when his high school course load got heavy — he was Telluride High School’s Class of 2010 valedictorian — and continued as a student at Colorado School of Mines when he was bouncing between Golden and Telluride. In 2016, he lost his father and dedicated himself to caring for his mother and creating financial stability for himself. Just before COVID-19 hit, he made a vow with a friend to get serious about his fitness.
“This led to more intensive training and we even began to run Spartan races to test our fitness,” Rekdahl said. “Eventually, after so long away from the studio, I began to think about completing this step. It was something I had been striving to complete for as long as I could remember, and with a newfound love of training and the work it took to do something great, I felt ready. I reached out to Eric Nepsky and we set a plan in motion, with the intention of bringing several things in my life full circle.”
Now run by Eric Nepsky — who also learned Kenpo with Pfefer Trombi — Telluride Karate Studio was happy to welcome Rekdahl back after his long hiatus from the practice. Nepsky teaches mainly in the studios in the St. Patrick’s church basement with his son, David. They were thrilled to have Rekdahl training with them once again.
“AJ has always been an erudite and generous student,” David Nepsky said. “He is excellent at picking up new or complex concepts while also being able to explain and teach those techniques to his fellow students. This is something he picked up from our instructor Andrea Pfefer — our connection to Bob White's Karate Studio in Costa Mesa, California.”
Training with the elder Nepsky was just what Rekdahl needed in order to prepare for his black belt test.
“His work ethic for his students is incredible. More than anything he pushed me to understand the physical and mental demand of the test,” Rekdahl said. “We caught up and got through the curriculum surprisingly quickly, but he then took my already rigorous fitness plan and added on intense cardio and mental training. Sessions were spent trying to exhaust me and then having me perform the movements with precision, quizzing me on the academic aspects of the art, or explaining the purpose of movements. This was the side of the test I don't think I personally was ready for back in high school and I am just very grateful he kept me working and brought positivity and focus to my training to help get me across the finish line.”
The original plan was to test in California, but when those plans fell through, the Bob White Studio sent two of its finest to Telluride, Jim McClure and his wife Tamara McClure, 8th and 2nd degree black belts, respectively.
“It was an incredible honor to have such amazing martial artists and instructors come and administer the test. I am so grateful they made time to help me complete this journey,” Rekdahl said.
The night before what would be two-hour test, complete with a thesis and sparring with a series of black belt participants on the testing board, Rekdahl worked through his nerves but ultimately decided on a single, driving focus — that of complete honesty.
“This led to some entertaining interactions with the members of the black belt board,” Rekdahl recalled. “They would ask me questions like, ‘are you tired?’ I think most students are expected to say ‘no sir’ in a way to demonstrate their toughness, or to try and mask it. I simply responded, ‘Yes sir, but I'm supposed to be.’ It's hard to remember as I was so focused, but I recall a couple chuckles from the board as they were surprised by my honesty.”
Two sweaty, physically taxing hours later, Rekdahl was awarded his black belt. The Nepsky father and son teaching team are justifiably proud of their hard-working student.
“AJ's accomplishment is a testament to his art and lifelong interest in American Kenpo Karate,” David said. “Starting with our instructor Andrea and finishing with my father Eric, we couldn't be prouder of AJ for completing this circle. He teaches regularly now, and we are currently training several brown belts for their upcoming challenges.”
Rekdahl said karate is “the journey never ends.”
“There's a saying that a black belt in our system is a ‘license to train,’ and having reached this rank I have begun to understand that.”
