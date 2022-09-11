They are called black bears, but that’s a misnomer: their coats can also be colored blonde, brown or cinnamon.
Their noses are 100 times more sensitive than ours; a black bear can detect the scent of food five miles away.
Perhaps the most important thing to know about black bears right now is this: when they find a readily available source of food, they return to it again and again.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife compiles black bear reports from throughout this state. The overwhelming majority of “attractant-related property damage” done by bears is not to crops or vehicles or livestock or even beehives. The vast majority of rampaging, and destruction, comes from bears getting into trash.
So what’s the big deal, you might wonder. It’s only a trashcan that got destroyed.Alas, it is trash — the stench of rotting food, and more broadly, the smell of food, period — which brings bears looking for an easy meal into contact with humans. Wildlife officials have euthanized more than 60 bears so far this year that got too close. A total of five — a mother and four cubs — were recently put down for repeatedly breaking and entering a home in a neighborhood in Aspen.
The homeowner appeared to have done everything right.
“It’s great that they had the windows closed,” a CPW spokesman told the Aspen Times. “That’s what we’ve been preaching — close your doors on the ground level. But having them locked is the next step; the same thing with doors. If you have doors and windows on the ground level or porch level, anything that is easy to get to should be closed and locked at all times.”
That’s especially true now. Bears are entering hyperphagia, a frantic period of eating: they spend up to 20 hours every day every fall consuming 20,000-or-so calories, to pack on the pounds ahead of hibernation. The scent of human food attracts them especially this year.
“Significant portions of Colorado experienced a hard freeze in May,” CPW has explained, “resulting in the loss of a majority of (natural) food sources above 7,000 feet in elevation. Because of this, coupled with the continued drought across Colorado, bears will be on the move looking for much-needed calories.”
“Clean your grill before you go to bed,” advised John Livingston, a spokesman for CPW’s Southwest region.
Haul in bird feeders at night (indeed, CPW recommends not hanging bird feeders at all between April 15 and November 15).
“Store your trash in a secure place. Pet food is a really good food for bears; it’s very high in calories. Some people get dog food delivered to their front porch. Don’t leave it there” (and bring dog food bowls in at night).
“We’re reminding people to shut and secure their first-story doors and windows at night,” Livingston added. “Bears are crafty. They’ll unlock doors and bottom-floor windows.”
Don’t leave food in a locked up, closed-up car.
“Once the snow arrives,” typically by mid-November, “and there are fewer available food sources,” bears generally enter their dens, Livingston said. “We want to send the message, ‘Take your winter snooze.’ Some near major towns stay up longer,” and take even more time to hibernate, he added (again: because of readily available food).
“The folks out of our Montrose regional office, which includes Telluride and Norwood, have seen quite a few bears this year,” Livingston said. “We urge people to give us a call right away if they have an incident involving a bear. If they call us right away, the better it will be for both people and the bear. If the bear becomes a repeat offender or causes property damage,” which is what happened in Aspen recently, “it will be euthanized.”
To report a bear break-in, call 970-252-6000.
