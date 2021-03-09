This summer will look much the same as last summer, with the primary difference that Colorado Avenue will be two-way. But dining and retail establishments will be able to conduct business outdoors, if they choose, as the specter of COVID-19 remains a part of life. Telluride Town Council unanimously passed a resolution at its meeting Tuesday morning outlining the details of its assistance to town businesses, even as hope that the pandemic is nearing its end.
The sight of so-called “parklets” — dedicated retail or dining spaces adjacent to businesses within the parking lanes — will likely be more common. They will be used for either food and alcohol service, or as areas for customers to queue. Each parklet, upon approval of an application from town staff, will be constructed, maintained and serviced solely by the business granted the license. Parklets must be installed by May 15 and taken down by Oct. 30.
Neil Elinoff, owner of The Alpinist and the Goat, asked for an extension to Nov. 30, telling council his business dropped off precipitously once he took down his outdoor dining last fall.
“Fall is getting warmer every year,” he said.
But Telluride Public Works Director Paul Ruud said the extension raised safety issues.
“That gives me great concern,” Ruud said, noting that due to the road’s high crown in icy conditions, an eastbound vehicle could easily slide into a parklet.
The parklets, since they would be designed for use in the parking lane and with the inclusion of allowing retail businesses to apply for them, would reduce the amount of parking on Colorado Avenue. Council discussed ways to get motorists to use the underground parking facility beneath the Silver Jack building on South Fir Street and Pacific Avenue.
“How do we get people to use the garage,” said mayor pro tem Todd Brown. “People don’t read signs. We have to do something more than just signage.”
For businesses located elsewhere than on Main Street, council gave staff the discretion to work with them to craft an equitable scenario, as the narrower widths of most side streets cannot accommodate parklets and still allow for the passage of emergency vehicles.
Retail businesses would have choice of either establishing a summertime parklet or displaying wares on the sidewalk. Sidewalk merchandising is governed by a town code called the Hickcox rule, named after former town manager Gary Hickcox, who, anticipating the then-unheard of crowds expected for 1987’s Grateful Dead shows, dictates that on-sidewalk merchandise must be withdrawn in order to accommodate greater numbers of pedestrians. The rule also includes major festivals and Fourth of July, though its enforcement is negligible. Council agreed to have a closer look at the Hickcox rule in the future, agreeing that, at 33 years along, it might be wise to amend it to suit the reality that merchants generally leave their wares on the sidewalk almost year-round.
Council also unanimously agreed to keep Main Street its usual two-way configuration with a center lane for loading and unloading. Though most of council agreed that a 7 mph speed limit through the commercial core would be attractive, town attorney Kevin Geiger said that a reduction of speed limits could only occur by ordinance and would have to include a traffic study to be defensible.
“I would like to see that (7 mph) be the rule in the summer forever,” said council member Geneva Shaunette.
The speed limit throughout town limits is 15 mph.
Council passed the resolution unanimously.
In other business, council unanimously approved the Open Space Commission’s ambitious work plan for the year, a plan that includes ways to preserve the sanctity of previously hidden gems such as Little Hawaii. The secluded spot up Bear Creek Canyon was “discovered” last summer, a summer that saw wilderness areas receive more visitors than ever. The Open Space Commission, short of completely closing off Little Hawaii, instead proposes to monitor traffic to the area and determine which of the numerous social trails would best be suited for use, instead of many.
“The place needs to heal,” said town projects director Lance McDonald. “(The commission) does not want to call attention to the area by having a public closure.”
McDonald said Little Hawaii and other wilderness spots throughout the region experienced “environmental degradation” as a result of the sharp increase in visitation. He said the commission is working first to “de-emphasize” the once little-known site by working with local outfitters and the Telluride Tourism Board to pull photos from social media and company websites.
“Why not shut it down entirely if it’s too busy?” asked council member Adrienne Christy.
“We’re in the data collection phase,” McDonald explained. “We have to have a better handle on how people are accessing it to determine which trails to close.”
In Tuesday’s public comment, Dan Enright reiterated the need to keep afloat the possibility of allowing RV use in Telluride Town Park for temporary housing in the winter months.
“I still think it’s a good idea,” he told council. “The demand and the need is there.”
Enright implored council to put in “the effort, the energy and hopefully a few dollars” into the idea. “Now is the perfect time to get ahead of it.”
The plan would require that the Town Park bathroom facilities be winterized.
To view council’s agenda and packet materials, visit telluride-co.gov.
