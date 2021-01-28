In a late addition to its meeting agenda Wednesday, the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners swiftly approved signing a letter in support of U.S. Representative Deb Haaland’s (NM-01) nomination for Secretary of the Interior.
Commissioner Hilary Cooper introduced the agenda item in explaining the various reasons for support, including that she’s one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress, as well as Haaland’s stances on climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think for so many reasons, one of the top being her efforts to further our reconciliation with our local tribes, this would be a great and simple, small move on behalf of the county,” she said.
After no further discussion, board chair Lance Waring asked for a motion.
“We’ve got that letter in front of us, and as (Cooper) mentioned, it doesn’t require editing, it only requires approval,” he said.
Commissioner Kris Holstrom moved to approve the action item, which was unanimously supported. The process took approximately 60 seconds.
“Done. I just hit send. It’s taken care of,” Cooper said regarding the board’s support for the nationally circulated letter.
The letter — which is addressed to Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chair Joe Manchin, and Senate Environment and Public Works Chair John Barrasso — thoroughly lists Haaland’s qualifications and the causes she champions.
“We the undersigned organizations representing millions of supporters and members write to enthusiastically support the historic nomination of Congresswoman Deb Haaland (D-NM-1), a 35th generation New Mexican and enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna, for/as the Secretary for the Department of the Interior (DOI). If confirmed, Rep. Haaland would be the first Native American to lead the Department and the first Native American Cabinet Secretary in our nation’s history,” the letter starts. “As Vice Chair of the House Natural Resources Committee and Chair of the National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands subcommittee, Rep. Haaland is a proven leader and the right person to lead the charge against the existential threats of our time — tackling the climate, extinction and COVID-19 crises, and racial justice inequities on our Federal public lands and waters.
Other than managing the hundreds of millions of acres of public lands, the interior department must now also work to mend relations between the government and Indigenous Peoples, which deteriorated during the Trump administration, concerning the use of such land, according to the letter.
“The Interior Department is responsible for managing 640 million acres of our shared public lands, waters and natural resources, as well as upholding the Federal government’s treaty and trust responsibilities to Native American tribes, including managing more than 55 million acres of lands held in trust for Native Americans by the government. Over the last four years alone, the previous administration routinely neglected to properly consult tribal governments before proceeding with fossil fuel development projects, land management plans, lease sales, and rulemakings that degraded air and water quality across the nation,” it stated. “Given DOI’s track record of failing to consult with Tribes or engage with Indigenous communities while enacting public lands policies against the better interests of Indigenous people, Rep. Haaland’s confirmation would be both an historic and much-needed step toward reckoning with a long and troubling legacy while building new, lasting, equitable achievements.
“After centuries of failed promises and broken treaties it is beyond time for the federal government to chart a new future for the relationship between land management agencies and Tribal nations. Respecting tribal sovereignty and obtaining the free, prior and informed consent of Tribes by engaging in meaningful consultation on a direct nation-to-nation basis, is imperative, and we are confident that Secretary-designee Haaland’s experience makes her the perfect candidate to lead this change.”
Haaland’s nomination is part of sea change under the new administration, which acknowledges the current climate crisis and vows to make changes that will benefit the environment, including undoing damage down by former president Donald Trump.
Hours after his inauguration last week, President Joe Biden canceled a permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline in South Dakota, which was the focus of tenuous protests at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, as people there rejected construction of a portion of the pipeline and weren’t consulted in the first place.
The ACLU of South Dakota, Dakota Rural Action, the Lakota Law Project and NDN Collective all shared news releases praising Biden’s decision, according to an Associated Press report. So did the Oglala, Cheyenne River and Standing Rock Sioux tribes.
“The cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline permit sends a strong message to tribal nations, and symbolizes a willingness to build on government-to-government relationships established through our treaties,” Oglala Sioux President Kevin Killer said in a news release.
Biden also halted energy leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, another untouched area that was set to be opened for business under Trump’s guidance.
