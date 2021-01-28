In this Jan. 20 file photo, Rep. Deb Haaland, a Democrat from New Mexico and nominee to be secretary of the interior for President Joe Biden, wears a mask while attending the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington. If confirmed, she would lead the Interior Department, which oversees tribal affairs, and she would be the first Native American in a Cabinet post. The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved signing a letter in support of Haaland’s nomination. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool Photo via AP, File)