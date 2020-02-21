In mid-March about a dozen teachers from the Telluride R-1 School District will march at the State Capitol to demonstrate against legislators for failing to prioritize public school funding.
Joe Baffoe, in his second year of teaching high school math in the district, is one of four teachers on the Telluride Education Association (TEA) board who lead the district’s union.
“We meet once a month to discuss a range of issues that arise both locally and at the state level. (The latter) has been our main focus recently,” said Baffoe.
The purpose of the union, he says, is to protect school district workers by ensuring that they are represented properly and treated fairly.
Mo Hanna, who’s been a district middle school humanities and language arts teachers for the past eight years, served as treasurer for the TEA for three years, stepping down last year.
“As our professional organization, it is nice to know there are other people out there fighting the good fight for our students and our profession,” she said. “I know that the local and state unions have my back and my best interests at heart.”
Last year TEA’s primary focus was passing the 4A ballot initiative, which increased education funding locally. Currently, the focus is on the state and its deficit spending.
“For the last decade, Colorado has been underfunded by $8.1 billion dollars for public education,” said Baffoe. “Part of that came from the 2008 recession when legislators had to break into the cookie jar, so to speak, to fund everything else. And then they never replenished education funding and yet spent at the same rate.”
He says the local district has lost $11 million dollars in state funding during the same time period.
“The 4A mill levy that passed last November means that we can’t ask the community for any more money,” said Baffoe. “And I wouldn’t want to — the community is super-supportive of us.”
It’s not that property owners across the state aren’t paying for public schools, Baffoe said, the problem is that state legislators aren’t prioritizing spending for public schools.
He lists demoralizing state education funding statistics: Aggregate teacher salaries are 47th in the nation and Colorado teachers rank last in the country per cost of living; per pupil spending is 42nd in the nation and across the state, there are 3,000 unfilled educator positions.
In January, Colorado State Sen. Jessie Danielson presented SB 89, a bill that creates an independent fund to increase educators’ bottom line pay. Legislators will discuss the bill in earnest come April, which is part of what’s motivating local teachers to march in Denver in March.
“SB 89 re-appropriates $15 million dollars in funds as a way to get around Tabor and Gallagher laws, which have tied our hands for so long,” said Baffoe. “We’re not the only ones in the hole and it’s not a lot of money but we’ve got to start somewhere.”
Even though SB 89 monies will be directed to the state’s neediest districts first, there’s a cost of living clause in the bill that Danielson has represented will apply to the Telluride school district.
“We would stand to get some more funding from the state level,” said Baffoe. “We definitely intend to apply based on what Sen. Danielson said.”
Hanna believes that SB 89 has potential because it focuses on paying teachers a livable wage.
“We are fortunate here in Telluride because our population supports education and passes mill levies to supplement budget shortfalls,” she said. “But teachers need to be paid a professional level wage. It would be nice to not have to babysit, dog sit, tutor or house sit just to make ends meet.”
On Thursday, March 19, beginning at 9 a.m., educators across the state plan to gather on the state capitol lawn in Denver — all wearing “red for ed” — to show legislators that they refuse to “be put on the back burner again.”
“Given that we’re one of the top economies in the country, we shouldn’t be among the bottom states for public education funding,” Baffoe said.
The local school board is not just aware of the planned teachers march, but, according to Baffoe, is supportive of the demonstration. Several have even offered to substitute teach classes while local educators make their stand at the capitol.
“Because our community has been so good to us, we don’t want to shut our doors during a peak time when people are visiting Telluride for spring breaks and a lot of parents are working during that influx of people,” said Baffoe. “What we plan to do is take maybe a dozen of our educators — and we invite community members, too. The more people we have out there, the more of an impact we will have.”
Teachers and community members will ride to Denver in a district school bus, likely departing Wednesday afternoon, March 18. They will stay the night in a block of discounted hotel rooms that the union is currently trying to secure, march on the capitol lawn Thursday morning, and return to Telluride on Thursday afternoon, March 19.
For more information on the march in March, contact Baffoe at jbaffoe@telluride.k12.co.us.
