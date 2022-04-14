Town officials are prepping for a busy summer season at Town Park. The ice rinks are gone, the frozen pond which was used as a dog hang-out spot in the winter is now muddy, and construction for the new skatepark is underway.
Ryan McGovern, the town’s recreation facilities manager, said the park construction should be complete by the beginning of summer.
"The project is on track for completion by early June 2022," he explained.
The new park will be 100 percent concrete and easier to maintain, he added. Evergreen Skateparks from Portland, Oregon, has been hired to handle the remodel.
As for other amenities like the volleyball courts and baseball fields, McGovern explained the open date is weather dependent, though May 1 is typically the day they open. The campground and pool are the only outdoor facilities on a fixed schedule. The campground is scheduled to open May 13, and the pool is set to open to the public May 26.
Much like the muddy hiking trails surrounding Telluride, Town Park is also affected by mud season. McGovern asked those who wish to visit Town Park during the offseason to "please avoid recreating on soggy fields." He encouraged those who have dogs to stay on the grassy areas, which are not used as playing fields.
In addition to the new skatepark, locals will have a full schedule of summer programming and activities to look forward to in Town Park. Travel youth baseball, tee-ball and machine/pitch baseball start at the end of April. All other sports kick off in May, including swim team and adult softball.
Registration for youth baseball is currently open. Programming is available for kids in kindergarten to age 15. Travel teams typically consist of the 9-10, 11-12 and 13-15 age groups. Travel teams play against regional opponents, including Norwood, Naturita, Hotchkiss, Gunnison, Cedaredge, Olathe, Ouray and Montrose.
Adult softball is also open for registration. The season is from May 16 to July 24. There are three leagues total: Women’s, Men’s A, and Men’s B leagues. According to Kurt Friederich, Telluride's recreation supervisor, it looks like each men's league will have seven teams, and the women's will have nine.
Registering an entire team cost $650 for women and $525 for men.
"For the number of games each team gets to play, the cost is pretty good compared to other regional leagues. Teams get at least a 10-game regular season and a double-elimination tournament to wrap up the season. Costs primarily cover field maintenance, equipment, administrative costs and umpires," Friederich said.
He explained that the umpires are the most significant difference between the women's and men's leagues. For women, the town hires and pays umpires, but men's teams are responsible for providing umpires for the game directly after or before their own game.
One can sign-up as a free agent who are not connected to a team.
"The ‘Free Agent List’ promises no ability to play. It is solely a conduit for matching players looking for a team with teams looking for players," stated the Town of Telluride's website.
Registration for the free agent list and all leagues will close on April 25 at 5 p.m.
In addition to the sports and programming, Friederich looks forward to the social aspect the park provides during the summer.
"It's absolutely beautiful most evenings. It's also a great social outlet for members of the community. There are always a lot of people around the ball fields, and you can always find someone to hang out with," he added. "There are also a lot more options in the park in the summer. Besides the softball, baseball and soccer leagues, one can play sand volleyball, tennis, basketball and yard games in one of the fields without programming planned, go swimming at the pool, skate in the skatepark or just watch the league games that are underway. Town Park is really a community center during the summer and a night in the park is a night well spent."
To sign up for summer sports and programming and see a complete schedule, visit the Town of Telluride's website at telluride-co.gov and click on the “Parks and Recreation” tab.
