Behold the daffodil: They are ancient flowers, first introduced to gardens around 300 BC. The original species was likely much smaller than today’s statuesque, showy specimens, symbolic of spring, renewal and growth.
In the shadowy box canyon, daffodils have special meaning: they not only herald the end of winter and the arrival of brilliant sunshine, but their reappearance each year is a reminder of two nonprofits that benefit from the sale of these flowers.
Pre-sales for the Telluride Historical Museum’s annual fundraiser, “Daffodil Days,” begin Monday, Feb. 24. “We’ve had more success selling daffodils the past few years than we ever have before,” said Kiernan Lannon, the museum’s executive director. “Winter can seem never-ending in Telluride, and people love to see a pop of spring,” he said of the bouquets that will soon be for sale at the museum, at Alpine Bank (on Colorado Ave. and Pine Street) and in front of the Mountain at Market Village. The daffodils are packaged 10 per bunch; every $15 purchase of one bunch of flowers benefits both the American Cancer Society and the historical museum.
“These flowers have meaning beyond the museum,” Lannon noted. “Cancer has touched pretty much everyone’s life.” The flowers also have meaning beyond Telluride proper: their sales help pay not only for “artifact-preservation and maintenance and low-cost public programming,” Lannon said, but school-trip programs for local youth (up into the mountains above town, for example, for the museum’s “Hike Into Geology” session for grades 3-8).
The museum also offers a Bus Scholarship, to cover the travel costs for students visiting the museum from neighboring counties.
‘SHINDIG’ RETURNS
While Daffodil Days is a longstanding tradition, the historical museum is also establishing a newer one: Next months marks the return of ‘70s Shindig, an evening of creative cocktails, retro music and creative costumes that proved so popular last year, it is back.
“A few years ago, we came up with ‘The Social,’” Lannon said, “featuring craft cocktails of the past. We did a prohibition fundraiser, and then a fundraiser with a 90s theme. Last year we had Shindig, which seemed to really resonate with folks who were here in the 1970s. Several people expressed to me afterward that it was a great opportunity to get together and see folks they didn’t necessarily run into, and yet had a lot in common with. We decided to give Shindig a shot at being an annual event.”
There are good reasons why a 70s-themed event would prove popular here: the decade was a seminal time for Telluride.
“We had 99 years of mining, from 1878-1978, but by then the writing was on the wall, and the transition to a new ski economy took hold. There’s a lot of talk about how wide-open the culture and the ethos of the town was back then; it was a very tight-knit community, and we want to celebrate all aspects of the 1970s, including the wild-and-the-wooly. It’s a cocktail party, first-and-foremost. A $30 ticket will get you two batch cocktails, served by local legends, who’ll dispense drinks but most importantly, stories about those days. We’re not ready to announce the list of bartenders yet; last year it included Grace Engbring, Ingrid Lundahl, Jane Dunham and Terry Tice.”
That brought us to the theme of this summer’s exhibit at the museum, which Lannon was ready to announce: “It’s about making a home in Telluride,” he said. “We’re going to look at it from the immigrant’s perspective. We have several families whose roots go way back, but by and large, Telluride is a place that you come to in order to make a home. I think,” Lannon summed up, “it will have universal appeal.”
We were all immigrants, once.
To preorder daffodil bundles, call the museum at 970-728-3344. Live sales of flowers are from March 11-15. The ‘70s Shindig is Saturday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/Shindig2020tix.
