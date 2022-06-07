KOTO, Telluride’s funky and informative community radio station, is gearing up for next weekend’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival, a four-day musical hootenanny that will be broadcast live locally and streamed around the world. The undertaking is already underway with the broadcast team selected, artist interviews lined up, and the equipment brought out of storage and tested. Go time is 10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 16.
Produced by KOTO staff — executive director Cara Pallone, news director Julia Caulfield and assistant station Manager Claybrook Penn — the broadcast ties together not only locals in the range of the terrestrial signal, but thousands of festival fans the world over. It is, Pallone said, a virtual family affair.
“It's a special and unique opportunity for KOTO to unite festivarians over the airwaves,” she said.
Penn said that once the broadcast goes live, the feedback is immediate, in terms of both happy feedback to be able to “attend” the festival, and for donations. But for locals, many who don’t have tickets or are stuck at work until they can get to Telluride Town Park, it’s a godsend
“The real gift of the broadcast is the local impact,” Penn said. “I've been that person stuck at work and wishing I was in the park, so it's nice to know we can bring the music out of the park to our community audience and help make the festival a more inclusive experience, for all to enjoy.”
Serving the community is what it’s all about, Caulfield said.
There are, however, any number of technological snafus and unaccounted for obstacles to producing four days straight of live festival coverage.
“Any live event has its challenges. The internet could go down, headphones might break, Mercury could be in retrograde,” Caulfield said. “But that's also part of what makes the live broadcast so amazing. It is truly an auditory window into the park. You can sense the live-ness of it, you get to hear people you know interview world-class musicians, and listen to your friends banter about the amazing festivarian outfits. The challenge is, in part, what makes the magic.”
The broadcast is possible because of the enthusiastic support the radio station receives from festival producers, Planet Bluegrass.
“The Planet Bluegrass team is exceptionally accommodating in meeting KOTO's broadcast needs, from sharing artist management contacts so we can get permission to broadcast and line up artist interviews, to giving us a space in the media tent in Town Park,” Pallone said. “They are also supporters of the radio station and donate to KOTO in exchange for the broadcast. We've got a great mutually beneficial relationship, and I hope it continues for years to come.”
The broadcast team shares duties in the park and at the station in town, and is comprised of familiar on-air voices. Joining the broadcast production team are KOTO reporter Matt Hoisch, station manager Ben Kerr, Bärbel Hacke, Suzanne Cheavens, Axel Koch and Mark Izard, each and every one a KOTO DJ. They each relish their role in dishing up the festival to the community.
“Not everyone has the privilege to attend Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and that doesn't mean they should miss out on experiencing it in some way,” Pallone said. “Everyone should be able to access the music taking place right in their own backyard, and KOTO is honored to facilitate that.”
On Saturday, June 18, KOTO will announce the Jerry Greene Legacy Fund, which has been set up to ensure the station’s long-term sustainability. Greene, who passed away last year, cofounded the station with Jim Bedford in 1975. Saturday’s announcement is an auspicious day — Greene’s birthday.
“Jerry Greene was a cofounder of KOTO Radio and left a very generous gift to the radio upon his passing in May 2021,” Pallone explained. “The San Miguel Educational Fund (KOTO's governing board) and staff had discussions last year about what to do with this gift and we decided to establish a legacy fund for the long-term sustainability of KOTO. We will hand out doughnuts from Baked in Telluride and fliers with information about the fund to the folks in the festival line early that morning, and the day's broadcast will be dedicated to honoring Jerry's legacy and vision.”
With so many layers to what is Telluride’s largest music festival of the summer, the KOTO broadcast production team expressed anticipation for all that the festival promises.
“There's a spiritual fellowship that occurs when thousands of music lovers gather in the cathedral of Telluride Town Park, and that communion is what I'm most anticipating,” Penn said, “There are smiles, laughter, tears, joy, ecstasy — all concentrated in time and space, and you really do see a religious fervor in some of the festivarian pilgrims.”
The spectacle of the tarp run is a highlight for Caulfield.
“The Thursday morning tarp run is a top moment. On Thursday, we'll be at the KOTO media tent early, making sure everything is running as it should, getting prepped for the day,” she said, “Stepping outside, hearing the ‘William Tell Overture’ blasting, there's a throng of people running towards the stage, tarps are flying. The stoke is high, everyone's ready, and the weekend has officially begun.”
As a community radio station in a small town, KOTO served to knit Telluride-area residents together during the pandemic when people craved up-to-the-minute accurate information about the coronavirus that upended lives around the globe. Local volunteer DJs are free to play whatever they like, and KOTO’s award-winning news team not only airs a live newscast five days a week, but also produces other public affairs programming such as Off The Record on Tuesday evenings. The live broadcast and stream of the festival is just part of how KOTO serves the community year-round.
“KOTO is truly the heart of Telluride,” Caulfield said. “We exist to serve our community both near and far. The Bluegrass broadcast is an extension of that. By sharing amazing music with folks who are working all weekend, or those who can't make the trek to Telluride, we're doing what we can to engage community, spread the love, and keep the good times rolling.”
Tune in at 91.7, 89.3, 100.3, 105.3 or stream the signal at koto.org.
If anyone would like to make a meaningful and lasting gift to the Jerry Greene Legacy Fund, contact Pallone at cara@koto.org to discuss giving options.
