Dedicated volunteers focus on commission plan

Volunteers are stepping up to take action on a 2023 plan for historical structures in need of extra care and support.
San Miguel County Parks & Open Space Director Janet Kask and historical commission chair Ted Wilson revealed the latest 2023 action plan for the San Miguel Historical Commission at a county commission meeting in March.
“The historical commission … these are dedicated volunteers, and we appreciate their time and their dedication and their passion for historic structures,” Kask said.
Repairs and preservation efforts for the Rio Grande Southern Placerville Depot, Lewis Mill, Matterhorn Mill and the San Juan Skyway Scenic Byway are just some of the projects volunteers are taking on in 2023.
The historical commission has seven members, including Wilson and vice chair J.J. Ossola, as well as Bob Mather, Amy Levek, Kiernan Lannon, John Wontrobski and Jonna Wensel.
At the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting March 8, Kask and Wilson highlighted projects completed in 2022. The Phase 1 work on Lewis Mill was completed, which entailed extensive roof repairs after strong winds had damaged the structure.
Wilson said some of the action items in the 2023 plan have been on the historical commission’s list for decades, “but it’s exciting to see some of the bigger items moving along.”
In 2023, Phase 2 repairs at Lewis Mill will include more structural assessment and reinforcing the flooring and windows. Lewis Mill was built with timber sometime around 1907 in the Bridal Veil Basin at an altitude of about 12,500 feet. Maintenance on the structure did not begin until nearly a hundred years later in 2000, according to historical commission documents.
At the BOCC meeting, Wilson thanked the volunteers and Kask for the work they have been putting in with repairs and preservation efforts.
Commissioner Lance Waring said he was glad to see Wilson and Kask at the meeting to give a presentation about the 2023 plan.
“I’m wondering if you could just fill in a little bit more about the Placerville railway depot and where that process sits and what the historical commission’s hopes are for that eventually,” Waring said.
The Rio Grande Southern (RGS) Placerville Depot in San Miguel County is included in the 2023 plan for needing a revised request for proposals (RFP) to “determine feasibility of acquiring, joining two structures and determining location,” according to the meeting documents included in the commission’s agenda packet.
“We plan to issue an RFP to conduct a feasibility study,” Kask said. “We’ve been in touch with the private landowners.”
Kask said there have been on-site visits to the RGS Placerville Depot, which is currently under private ownership.
“Our vision would be to acquire the structures, with those terms still to be determined, move it back to its original location and turn it into sort of like a railway museum,” Kask said. “But the current owners, one of their requests is that we keep it open as an art space because right now they have that space open to the community for art purposes.”
The 2023 plan includes a $20,000 expenditure for the depot’s revised feasibility study.
In other work being done, the historical commission has been finalizing and installing interpretive signage at Ilium Valley Power Plant and the Keystone Gorge Loop Trail.
“We’re starting to get to the finish line with some of our smaller dream projects like interpretive signs,” Wilson said to the commissioners. “We are planning on having a nice historic interpretation of the power plant that is located there. As well as the Keystone Gorge, we have some interpretive signs we are working on.
“We’re not done,” he added. “We’re getting so close.”
Wilson said the historical commission’s volunteers are “hard at work at pretty much all” of the projects in the 2023 plan.
More work is being done between the historical commission and the U.S. Forest Service for the “acquisition and conveyance of the Matterhorn Mill structure and the surrounding 21.49-acre parcel,” Kask and Wilson said.
The county submitted a proposal in November for a $500,000 EPA historic grant. Selected grant awards will be announced in April or May.
Additionally, the 2023 plan includes designating Liberty Bell structure and the Ophir jail/historic cabins on the county’s historic register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.