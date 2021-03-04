It can be difficult not to assist.
When a mule deer and her young arrive to dine at your backyard bird feeder one winter night, what do you do?
First you think, “This is sad. They look desperate.”
Which is followed by a second thought: Birdfeed can’t be good for mule deer.
I determined to offer the unugulates something “better” for them.
I asked a salesperson at Murdoch’s what people offer deer in winter. The salesperson pointed to a bag of cattle feed, a rich mixture of corn, grains and molasses. “Well, this is what a lot of people give them.”
Ungulates are hungry this time of year. A quartet of mule deer — a doe and three young — approached a feeder in the yard next to mine the other afternoon. And I saw a group of elk amble into a field and begin eating mounds of hay, right alongside resident cattle.
Extra hay is expensive for ranchers. But offering “horse or cattle feed or corn” to local wildlife, Colorado Parks & Wildlife Terrestrial Biologist Alyssa Kircher said, can cost animals their lives.
“Any time you change natural behavior it can have consequences,” Kircher explained.
Feeding local ungulates “disrupts local animals’ natural movements, and the way they use the landscape. You may be encouraging animals to cross roads,” which endangers both wildlife and drivers.
Then, too, the digestive systems of deer and elk aren’t adapted to what we feed domestic animals. “They can get illnesses from ingesting horse food or corn, and die in a couple of days,” Kircher said. “It happens every year. Cattle and horse feed isn’t nutritious for deer and elk, and the illnesses they can get from these foods can be a lot more detrimental” than simply allowing animals to go hungry.
“People love things to death,” Kircher said of feeding wildlife (it’s been illegal to feed big game animals in Colorado since 1992).
Ingesting corn or grain, according to CPW’s website, “can result in lactic acidosis or enterotoxemia,” two conditions “not uncommon in ruminants in areas where they are being fed food from human sources. These two conditions result in death, generally within 24-72 hours from the time the animal ingests the grain.”
When conditions are truly dire — when snows are deep and ungulates can’t paw through enough snow to adequately feed themselves — even then, biologists are wary of supplemental feeding (and they utilize special food that is nutritionally suited to local wildlife).
This winter has been relatively mild, and no supplemental feeding was required. “We use it as a last resort,” Kircher said. “It’s a delicate balance. We’re very cognizant of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).”
Bringing animals together to feed can facilitate the spread of CWD, a highly contagious disease that takes time to develop, which means do-gooders feeding wildlife generally never see the consequences of their actions.
The disease affects four species, three of them — mule deer, elk and moose — on the Western Slope. A July 2018 “response plan” from CPW found “at least 31 of Colorado’s 54 deer herds, 16 of 43 elk herds and 2 of 9 moose herds are known to be infected with CWD.”
“It spreads through saliva and feces. Wildlife that congregates can be spreading it,” Kircher said. “They’re a lot more concentrated around a feeder or a pile of grain than they would be in a meadow. CWD is very slow acting, and it’s becoming more prevalent.”
As the season changes, and days lengthen, what deer and elk prefer to eat will be changing, too. “Anywhere they can find fresh green things, that’s where they’re headed,” Kircher said. “They’re searching for fresh forbs and grasses, and moving across roads” to find these delicacies.
They’ll soon be bringing additional hazards for drivers with them.
“In the spring, there’ll be mule deer fawns and elk calves, and they’re not nearly as educated about traffic” as older animals, Kircher added. “Mom might have two fawns behind her, and drivers won’t see those very well. She’ll be more wary and waiting” for her young to follow along, “and probably won’t move out of the road as fast as normal. There’ll be a lot more animals on the landscape, and more naïve animals.”
In short, don’t feed the wildlife — and do watch the roads.
