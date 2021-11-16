Due to recent warm temperatures, Telski announced that it will be delaying Opening Day from Thanksgiving to Dec. 3, according to a news release Tuesday.
“This happens every few years or so, and we just take it day by day. We push as hard as we can, and we are making as much snow as possible so that we can be ready by Dece. 3,” said Scott Pittenger, Telski's director of mountain operations.
The goal is to open the resort with high-quality ski runs with edge-to-edge skiing, providing guests with a fun and safe environment to enjoy.
“For everyone’s safety, we want to remind everyone that during this time all access on the resort remains closed. This includes hiking, uphill skiing and sledding,” Pittenger added.
There are a variety of activities that will be taking place around Mountain Village for visitors and locals in the area prior to opening date, according to the release.
Non-skiing recommendations include the Telluride premiere of the ski movie "Roots" Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. at the Telluride Conference Center, as well as special Thanksgiving Day menus at Allred’s and Altezza. Reservations are encouraged. Call Allred’s at 970-728-7474, or Altezza at 970-728-2525.
On Nov. 26, the 2021 San Miguel County Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk and the gondola art installation unveiling will take place from 3-7 p.m. in the Heritage Plaza and Mountain Village Center.
Lodging at The Inn at Lost Creek is open for guest stays, according to the release. The Peaks Resort & Spa reopens Nov. 24.
For more information about Telski's new opening date, see the Thursday edition of the Telluride Daily Planet.
