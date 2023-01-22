Telluride Brewing Co. recently introduced a totally new, beer-loving menu at the Mountain Village Brewpub, courtesy of the company’s newest team member, chef Kevin Bush, his assistant manager Andrew Bass and their concept for elevated food served alongside award-winning beer.
Located adjacent to Black Iron Grill in the Mountain Village Core, the Kitchen is just a quick walk from the bottom of Chair 4. Thanks to its prime location, tasty menu offerings, Telluride Brewing’s hardworking bar staff and Bush’s new kitchen team, the brewpub has quickly transformed into a fresh, new après ski destination. Telluride Brewing Co. has always been known for their delicious beer, approachable feel and friendly service, and Bush wanted to reflect just that in his own menu.
“The challenge and opportunity that arise when creating something from scratch is what drives me in my profession, and this menu is no exception,” Bush explained. “We’ve focused on crafting a menu that truly offers something for everyone, featuring delicious, elevated pub food at an affordable price.”
With the ability to order your food and beer all at one quick and convenient register, complete with Apple Pay, grabbing a quick and delicious bite in the Village has never been easier. Locals and visitors alike have developed a true appreciation for the Kitchen’s new menu items, including the classic burger with thick cut potato chips, carne asada tacos and grilled chicken wings, served either dry rubbed or with your choice of homemade Buffalo sauce or Face Down Brown BBQ sauce.
Local guide for Google Michael Bauman wrote, “JUST WHAT I NEEDED!!! Always a great draft beer...but now tasty food! Honestly one of the best burgers that I've had in a long time. Good job guys and gals!!!!”, while Taylor S said in his Google review, “Food is absolutely incredible and at a very fair price.”
Skiers, snowboarders and foodies have found the Kitchen’s food and beer pairings to be just what Ullr ordered. Cold days on the slopes call for a Tempter IPA alongside the grilled cheese with tomato basil bisque, while those looking for a “classic” need look no further than the carne asada tacos with a Mountain Beer Kolsch. Hungry for a quick and salty snack? Saddle up to the bar for the Rabbit Leaves (fried brussel sprouts and kale leaves) and a cold Alpengose, or Buffalo wings with a Cold Feet IPA — a Fish favorite!
“We’re so grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the already busy Mountain Village Core, with food offerings that are both delicious and affordable,” said Tommy Thacher, president and founder of Telluride Brewing Co. “We’re lucky to have found Kevin who has been a natural and welcome addition to our Telluride Brewing family.”
Telluride Brewing Co fans can look forward to new and returning beers, tasty food, fun events, and more fun and shenanigans ahead this ski season. And if you’re looking to join the Telluride Brewing Co team, contact the brewery at whatsbrewing@telluridebrewingco.com, or visit telluridebrewingco.com/join-our-team.
ABOUT TELLURIDE BREWING COMPANY
Crafting beers from Rocky Mountain snowmelt and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Telluride Brewing Company is a Colorado Craft Brewery to its core. Founded by best friends in 2011, the brewery is known for its award-winning flavors, local presence and fun-loving personality. Since their first pour, Telluride Brewing has significantly expanded its operation, opened a Brew Pub at the base of the Telluride Ski Resort in Mountain Village, and taken home Gold medals for their Face Down Brown at World Beer Cup (2012) and Great American Beer Festival (2012 & 2014), as well as Bronze at Great American Beer Festival (2016 & 2021). Their Whacked Out Wheat also medaled at Great American Beer Festival (2015) and World Beer Cup (2016 & 2018).
