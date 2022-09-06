For more than 100 years, the Ouray County Labor Day Rodeo has been a Western Slope staple. Held at the county fairgrounds in Ridgway Monday under sunny skies, the event attracted participants and patrons from the state and beyond.
Grand marshal John Young welcomed the crowds with a brief introduction, in which he thanked the presenting sponsors and gave a brief rodeo prayer, asking that all cowboys, cowgirls and animal athletes be protected during the day’s competitions and happenings.
Young has served many years on the rodeo board as vice president and was around to help put up the new arena. He is currently serving on the board of directors.
“John’s hope for the future is that the rodeo tradition be preserved for many years to come and that he can continue to be part of it,” according to the rodeo website ouraycountyrodeo.com.
Young professed his passion for the event during the opening ceremonies when he thanked the riders and those in attendance for helping keep the sport alive and well, which hasn’t always been the case over the past two pandemic-stricken years.
This year’s rodeo royalty included queen Vivian Jade, queen attendant Brooklyn Harris, princess Allie Harris and princess attendant Madison Dean. The girls were recognized before the rodeo events started, including sharing a lap around the arena and receiving a bouquet of flowers.
“I am very excited to represent Ouray County as Rodeo Queen. I continue to learn so much about rodeo and the Western lifestyle. I love being a positive role model and showing that it is a wonderful thing to stay true to yourself, keep a good moral compass, work hard, be a good and kind person and never ever give up,” Jade, 16, of Montrose, shared in her bio. She rode Huckleberry Monday, a horse she’s borrowing from her mom until she can get her own three-year-old mustang trained and exposed to more events.
Similarly, Harris, 15, “loves all things horses and rodeo and is looking forward to representing Ouray County” during the rodeo. She rode Athena, a nine-year-old buckskin paint horse.
Harris, 11, of Olathe, rode her 24-year-old bay quarter pony Rocky and enjoys gymnastics and musical theater productions, aside from riding. Dean, 10, of Montrose, “has been riding since she was old enough to hold herself up and hasn’t stopped since,” she shared in her bio.
She rode her horse Fernie, who has been in the family since she was five and is now 24.
While the rodeo hadn’t been celebrated in all its glory recently, it’s safe to say that the return of the long-held event was met with an applause and some relief, at least that was the observation from the crowd.
The events started with bronc riding, as those in attendance cheered for the handful of riders who were vying to hold on the longest. Calf roping, mutton busting for the kiddos and bull riding followed. Participants Monday included some of the best in the state and Rocky Mountains region. There’s something exciting about watching riders wrestle with such animals. Plus, it’s never too early to get the kids involved in the action, even if the only horses they could ride are on a stick.
American flags were on full display throughout the rodeo, including a large one hanging from a fire truck near one of the corrals and starting gate areas.
The day also included a parade down Main Street and barbecue in Hartwell Park, before the rodeo started just down the road.
