For Nicole Tatum, San Miguel Resource Center’s rural advocate for the West End, returning to the area to live and work felt right. She was raised in Naturita before her family moved to Big Piney, Wyoming, when she was eight, but frequently returned to the area to visit family over the years.
The resource center hired her in October to better serve the communities of Naturita, Nucla, Paradox, Redvale and Norwood in helping individuals who experienced domestic violence and sexual assault.
In her previous career as an EMT and nurse in Wyoming, Tatum witnessed the effects of such occurrences, but hadn’t necessarily worked with victims extensively, which is what she’s looking forward to doing in her new role.
“I came out of an 11-year career in health care as an EMT-I and a nurse. This is my first experience specifically working as an advocate in these specific areas,” she said. “My jobs in health care put me on the front lines of domestic violence and sexual assault incidents, and I saw first-hand the damage, but never had the opportunity for further helping those individuals, as my jobs called me to move on to the next. This job is giving me the opportunity to really help and connect with individuals affected by domestic violence and/or sexual assault.”
Victims living in rural communities face several barriers to resources, Tatum explained, including remoteness, lack of proper care and the stigma.
“The current situation is similar across all rural areas. The effects of domestic violence and/or sexual assault in rural areas are often exacerbated by limited access to support services for victims, family connections with people in positions of authority, distance and geographic isolation, transportation barriers, lack of available shelters and affordable housing, and the stigma of abuse,” she added. “Abuse victims who live in small communities may be well-acquainted with health care providers and law enforcement officers, so they may be reluctant to report abuse, fearing that their concerns will not be taken seriously, their confidentiality will not be maintained, their reputations may be damaged, or that they may incur even more abuse. All the above listed are situations that can and have occurred for West End clients.”
Tatum, along with the resource center and other local organizations, aims to solve those setbacks. She’ll also be keeping regular office hours in the West End, so people can contact and talk with her directly, if they’d like.
“My work is to fight these issues and work with other organizations to clear these obstacles so those living in rural areas have access to resources, receive education and feel supported. I am providing these resources by physically being present in West End offices, so community members know they have a local resource to access easily,” she said. “I am providing education by newspaper articles, flyers, events. I am collaborating with other local resources to educate myself on what is here, and we have monthly meetings with members from other organizations to brainstorm ideas of improving resource access to the West End. I provide support by making contact with clients, getting to really know them and have them identify their needs and then do everything I can to help them succeed. I love this organization and its mission for our area.”
She provided more information on who qualifies for services and what entails sexual assault and domestic violence.
Community members qualify for our services if they have experienced or are experiencing domestic violence and/or sexual assault. It does not matter their gender, race, age, religious or spiritual beliefs, or income level. Perhaps most importantly, the resource center serves clients who have already reported the abuse, clients who have not yet reported the abuse, and those who never intend to report.
“We meet you where you are on your journey,” a resource center news release explained.
Domestic violence, also called “domestic abuse” or “intimate partner violence,” can be defined as a pattern of behaviors used to control, coerce, intimidate, threaten, manipulate, and exert power or control over a current or past partner where the relationship consisted of dating, living together, marriage or any combination of these. While females are disproportionately the victims of abuse, people of all genders and identities are also victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Each case is unique; however, abusers commonly use a range of abusive behaviors to control their partners that can include physical, emotional, psychological, sexual, financial and spiritual abuse.
San Miguel Resource Center’s mission is to empower and advocate for individuals affected by domestic violence and sexual assault through intervention and supportive services, while also promoting social change through prevention education and community awareness.
A group of dedicated volunteers make it possible for anyone to access a 24/7 hotline by calling 1-844-816-3915. Other resource center services include crisis intervention, emergency shelter/safehouse, financial assistance, short-term counseling and criminal justice system support, among others. All services are free and 100 percent confidential.
The Naturita Office is located at 140 W. Main Street, Suite E, and is open Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Call 970-428-2275 to schedule an appointment. The Norwood Office is located at 1555 Summit Street (Oliver House), and open Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Call 970-428-2275 to schedule an appointment. The Telluride Main Office is located at 301 S. Pine Street, Unit 102, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 970-728-5660 or 1-844-816-3915 to make an appointment; walk-ins welcome.
For more information, visit smrcco.org.
