In a summer of record-setting heat waves and wildfires, the US Supreme Court pulled back the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) authority to regulate emissions in the power sector. The decision alarmed environmental advocates and climate scientists. Colorado laws are ahead of many states’, and Colorado is still expected to reach its targets for renewable energy growth and emissions reductions, but the decision will have an effect. With fewer national restrictions for carbon emissions, state and local authorities need to take the lead.
On June 30, the Supreme Court delivered its ruling on West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which restricts the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power companies under a section of the Clean Air Act. The 6-3 decision means that the EPA will no longer be able to set emissions caps and must cite specific laws or directives from Congress to create regulations.
Although the decision has a narrow scope, it does reflect the political inclination of the court.
“Politically it does represent a SCOTUS that believes we shouldn’t be progressive about regulating greenhouse gases,” Mason Osgood, executive director of Sheep Mountain Alliance, told the Planet. “We are fortunate to be surrounded by public lands, but unfortunately, we see an administration still leasing oil and gas on public lands, which is antithetical to climate action.”
With restrictions on the EPA and a gridlocked Congress slow to move on national regulations, states and local communities will need to take action to ensure that climate goals are met.
Although the ruling will not change the overall strategy of local environmental group EcoAction Partners, the decision did affirm that climate action from San Miguel County is crucial.
“We at EcoAction are still moving forward with the implementation of our regional Climate Action Plan, which was developed based on measurable, target-oriented goals that align with our state’s goals,” Emma Gerona, executive director of EcoAction, told the Planet. “We have seen based on our greenhouse gas emissions analysis that local action does make a difference.”
At the state level in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis affirmed that his government would continue with its plans to bring more accessible clean energy to the state. These measures include transitioning to lower-cost solar and wind energy, which will hopefully create more jobs, save money on energy bills and reduce pollution.
“Today’s Supreme Court decision does narrow the ability of the federal government to take common sense steps to protect the air we breathe so state leadership is now more important than ever,” Polis said in a statement following the Supreme Court ruling.
“In Colorado, we are showing the nation how cost savings from clean energy is rapidly reducing pollution, saving people money, and creating jobs.”
Colorado utility companies are on track to meet or exceed the goal of operating on 80 percent renewable energy by 2030 and on track to reach Polis’s goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2040, according to Polis’s administration. In Telluride, the region’s energy provider, San Miguel Power Association (SMPA), committed to producing 80 percent renewable energy production by 2030.
“We have and continue to work closely with SMPA, our local utility, to support them in moving the transition to renewable energy forward both at a local net metered, and commercial scale,” Gerona said.
The recent slate of Colorado laws signed this spring focus on protecting air quality, preventing and responding to wildfires, creating jobs in the clean energy sector and other steps to combat climate change.
Colorado has also already determined that all the state’s coal plants, which produce the highest cost energy, must close by 2031.
"Since day one, Governor Polis has been fighting for clean air and saving Coloradans money on energy bills,” Melissa Dworkin, Polis’s deputy press secretary, told the Planet.
Locally, EcoAction Partners is working with Solar United on the Uncompahgre Solar Co-op to make solar more affordable to residents. EcoAction and Sheep Mountain Alliance helped consult Ouray and San Miguel County on recent updates to the Regional Climate Action Plan, which covers nine sectors including transit, aviation and the energy transition.
Despite the dark court ruling, Gerona emphasized that there are still many individual actions locals can take, including joining the Green Business program, signing up for income-qualified free weatherization updates, and getting involved in local efficiency initiatives. With midterm elections coming up, voting is also crucial.
“I believe that our grassroots efforts, local commitment, and state support for progressive climate action will continue to move our region forward, despite the ruling from the court,” Gerona said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.