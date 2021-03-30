With the summer months seemingly just around the corner, local officials are preparing for a sunny season that will most likely be busier than last year’s pandemic-laden one.
Michael Martelon, president and CEO of the Telluride Tourism Board, shared some preliminary occupancy and potential population numbers, which look promising, during a special intergovernmental meeting Monday hosted virtually by San Miguel County.
“When it comes to paid accommodations, the pacing looks very positive right now. Then you add the owners on there, and once again, it appears as so that we’re going to have a 20 percent bump from the owner stays,” he explained, adding that bookings have “picked up steam” throughout the winter season and that trend seems to carry into the months of May, June, July and August.
Using summer 2019, which was the last before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a comparison to the 2021 numbers, Martelon explained that the “major peaks and valleys” in visitation the area has historically experienced may potentially be a thing of the past.
“Those kind of went away last year. It was more consistent. We started to shave the tops off those peaks, so to speak,” he said.
Last year, visitation started to “ladder up” in June, as public health restrictions allowed, but Martelon believes the area will start experiencing an increase in visitors during May this year.
“The question is how high do we get and how solid are we through it? These kinds of peaks and valleys appear to be something of the past. Next summer, a year from now, we’ll see what happens with those weekend moves,” he said.
The tourism board’s efforts will focus more so on “highly targeted” internal and external marketing, including partnering with local organizations like the Telluride Mountain Club to advocate and teach trail etiquette, as well as Colorado Flights Alliance with plans to drive more air traffic and decrease the number of cars in the area.
Visitor education and flow dispersion, a customer service and ambassador program, and parking are also focuses of the tourism board this summer.
New offerings like Telski’s zipline course will be highlighted, Martelon said, to help manage traffic and visitor numbers in throughout the area.
“The Town of Telluride, we basically want to manage the flow of folks down there. We want to continue to level out the peaks. That’s been a goal since I’ve gotten here,” he explained.
Dan Jansen, chair of the tourism board, added that there will be a healthy number of people in town and there are no plans to further market Telluride outside of its usual channels, contrary to popular belief.
“I hope it helped dispel the notion that a few have said that we’re marketing the heck out of this place. We’re not focused on demand creation this summer. We think there’s going to be plenty of people coming with flights back, weddings back, small festivals back, though drive traffic still will come,” he said. “Second homeowners learned that they can do their jobs from here. We’re very much focused on managing the experience for all of us who are here. Those are the programs Michael talked about, dispersing people to the new cool things in Mountain Village. Not that we don’t love Main Street, but we want people to spread around. People have said to us that you’re marketing the heck out of this place, and I just want to be clear, we’re not. We’re creating campaigns to take flights, not driving, because that keeps the cars out of town. We’re talking trail etiquette, like “Live Like a Local.” We’re doing a lot of programs to help manage the people that we think are likely to be here this summer.”
An ambassador program would be beneficial for all involved, Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez said, especially since the town is planning a similar initiative.
“Our numbers last year were up from what we anticipated. It was not an uncomfortable increase for us,” she added. “ … We were just very lucky to be well situated for what came. Our businesses responded well. I think the town responded well. We didn’t hit that discomfort level.”
Parking at the gondola garage was strained, however, and will need to be addressed this summer, as Mountain Village officials explained that the space is not necessarily a regional parking spot like the intercept lot in Lawson Hill.
Similarly, the county is focusing on the congestion in the Bridal Veil Falls area. It was not uncommon to see vehicles parked from the former mill site to the beginning of County Road K69 last summer. The county has plans to mitigate that traffic, including possibly starting a pilot bus program that takes people from Telluride to the area. More informational signage and a rec ranger out there are also options.
The pandemic created a surge in outdoor recreation numbers, and even the small town of Ophir is experiencing more traffic.
“Ophir is going through the same growing pains and inundation that everyone else is. We saw a huge increase last year in traffic that goes up and over Ophir Pass to Silverton. We have speeding issues and dust issues,” Mayor Corinne Platt said. “As far as recreation goes, we’re seeing a huge increase in recreation and also some of the overflow camping. We’re getting a lot of camping on the Ophir Pass road. We have bazillions of people who know about the Ophir trails, which is great. Our biggest issue is parking.”
She added that the town is working with the Forest Service on creating or dispersing parking, especially in town.
All of this can be discussed now that the county is in Level Blue, the least restrictive phase its been in since the pandemic started, but Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young added that everyone must remain diligent and cautious so numbers don’t spike dramatically again and lay waste to the summer season.
“I think we all need to just to take a breath and remain in a state of realism about where we are and continue being careful. Our businesses, I believe, are in a position to have a really successful summer if we can maintain where we are right now, and that is what we want,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.