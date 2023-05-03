Copper mineral prospecting gained approval Wednesday from officials on federal lands in a remote northwest region of San Miguel County near the state border with Utah.
Five exploratory drilling sites are planned for development in the project area by Gabriel Sweet of Big Rock Exploration LLC.
The support from the county came from a motion passed 2-1 during a San Miguel County Board of Commissioners meeting held at the Norwood sheriff’s annex and online via Zoom.
Commissioners Lance Waring and Kris Holstrom voted in favor of granting the mineral exploration special use permit, while commissioner Hilary Cooper cast the no vote.
The support came the same day Reuters reported copper prices are expected to rebound in the coming months due to low inventories, but could be curbed because of “weak physical demand in China and the threat of a global recession.”
Copper trading prices fell slightly on Wednesday. Reuters quoted a Saxo Bank director as saying, "Copper will likely remain rangebound for now as the battle between recession and China demand, and falling stocks continue.”
Big Rock Exploration LLC is operating in San Miguel County “on behalf ofTarsis Resources US Inc., a wholly owned United States subsidiary of Alianza Minerals Ltd.,” Wednesday’s meeting documents showed.
All drilling regarding the special use permit is being conducted with mining claims held with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on federal public lands.
The primary access road to the five drilling sites will be through Utah on East Lisbon Valley Road, situated about 4 miles from the entrance of Lisbon Valley Mining Company and 17 miles south of the historic mining community of La Sal. East Lisbon Valley Road becomes County Road 4R once it crosses over the Colorado border.
Dubbed the Stateline Project, the exploratory mining will additionally access the area through BLM inventory roads and existing routes on public lands. Temporary driveways will be developed, with the expected size of each drilling pad to be about 60 feet by 60 feet, with some additional space for equipment.
Water for the drilling will not come from public sources, officials discussed at the meeting. John Huebner, senior planner for San Miguel County, said the company will be using a private water well. Up to 6,000 gallons of water could be used each day, he said, but it could be less depending on the methods used for drilling.
“We will, for all intents and purposes, not be using a public water source for this,” he said.
The nearby Lisbon Valley Mining Company, a producer of high-grade copper focused on achieving global net-zero energy needs, faced scrutiny in Utah in 2022 for planning to pump sulfuric acid into the groundwater aquifer there.
Big Rock Exploration LLC will have to comply with all terms and conditions of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Stormwater Discharge Permit. A copy of the permit will have to be provided to San Miguel County. The company will also give the county information about the water sources for the project.
Those were some of the 20 specific terms and conditions listed and included in the board’s approval Wednesday of the final motion.
The company plans to drill at night, as well.
Activities around the mining exploration are to occur between a timeframe of May 1 to Oct. 30.
Plans are to clear a minimum amount of juniper and sagebrush and mitigate the impacts on the landscape with revegetation efforts.
A couple of public comments were received ahead of Wednesday’s meeting. A meeting notice had been published in the Telluride Daily Planet in January.
Mason Osgood from Sheep Mountain Alliance and Jennifer Thurston from the Information Network for Responsible Mining followed up with more comments on Wednesday. No other public comments were listed in meeting documents.
Visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov/661/Agendas-and-Minutes to access documents shared about the Stateline Project during the meeting and a recording.
