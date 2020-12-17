The pandemic has taken so much, but for the Ouray Ice Festival, it has provided an unexpected gift: the chance to reinvent itself.
It was time, said the fest’s new executive director Peter O’Neil.
The fest will celebrate its 26th anniversary in January, and, yes: Unlike so many regional festivals that have been canceled (or severely pared back), this one is definitely slated to go on. Four weeks in advance of Ice Fest’s opening — the event runs from Jan. 21-24 — “Our plan has been signed off on by both the Ouray County health department and the state,” O’Neil said.
It helps that the heart of the festival, the climbing competitions which draw top athletes from all over, are held outdoors. Even so, this year will be different.
“We used to have 4,000 people gather to watch the climbers compete,” O’Neil pointed out.
That number is simply not safe right now, and so the competition will be livestreamed online this year.
It’s doubly good news for spectators: You’ll likely be able to watch every wriggle and twitch as the climbers wrest their way up these challenging routes in a way you never could have in the past, thanks to drones and professional filmmakers.
In addition, the climbing is likely to be more agonizing than ever because the bar (or, rather, the competition tower) will be higher.
“We’ve made the tower taller,” O’Neil said. They’ve raised the standards, too: “This will be a true, international-level competition.”
The fest’s organizers had no choice but to reimagine the event. “Sixty percent of Ouray’s winter economy is attributable to the Ice Park, which opens this Saturday” and stays open through March, O’Neil said. There’s no charge to visit the Ice Park, which means the town’s only revenue from the park boils down to what it derives from the festival.
“It’s a terrible business model,” O’Neil said frankly. “It’s crazy. We’re trying to redistribute the benefits of sponsorship, by asking outdoor gear manufacturers which sponsor the fest to sponsor the Ice Park throughout the season, and in turn, we’ll give them recognition throughout the season. The Ice Park is the same sort of economic generator for the City of Ouray that the ski resort is for Telluride, except there’s a lot more people who ski than ice climb. Before the Ice Park, Ouray was a ghost town in winter.”
In addition to asking sponsors to step up, the fest asked the state to help, and Colorado complied. “It’s going to cost us $100,000 to livestream this,” O’Neil said. “A total of four different departments in the state’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade are putting up a total of $80,000. They understand the importance of the Ice Park to the City of Ouray. And the city has stepped up to say, in effect, we’ll join the state of Colorado,” through monies collected in its LOT (Lodging and Occupancy Tax) fund. “We still have another $10,000 to raise, but we’re almost there.”
At the same time, festival organizers have raised the level of the competition. “We’re the only Ice Festival being held in North America” this winter, O’Neil pointed out. “Events in Michigan and Bozeman have both been canceled. It’s a year for us to try some new things. Disastrous as COVID-19 has been, this an opportunity to keep the ice park open safely, most importantly,” and also to make the event more difficult, and more thrilling to watch.
“In the past, the competition has been more of an exhibition, as opposed to a true, World Cup-like, competitive event,” O’Neil explained. “It still drew athletes from around the world, it still had allure, but it was not yet on the World Cup circuit. To even think of going that route in the future, we need to up the level of the competition, and follow some of the standards that have been set” by the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation, known as UIAA.
“We’ll have spots for 60 competitors at most; that may get whittled down to 50,” O’Neil said. “That’s still a lot more than in the past, when 30 competed. And there are actually going to be qualifying rounds: there will be Day 1, Day 2, and then the finals. Competitors will get to climb a lot more than they have in the past.”
(Before, climbers had to be invited in order to compete in Ouray. For the first time this year, the fest will employ an open-application process. “The result should be a much more competitive field with more climbers specifically trained in the dynamic, gymnastic style that organizers are hoping to move toward,” a story in Rock & Ice pointed out.)
“We rejiggered the tower, Mighty Aphrodite, and the tower extension,” which will make the climbing even tougher, O’Neil said. “The lower part of the route, the rock-and-ice part, obviously won’t change. But every day, the Comp Tower will have a new route on it, which will make it newly challenging each day. We’re also not going to use the people who’ve set the routes in the past. Don’t get me wrong: they were some damn good climbers, but they’re not UIAA route setters. There’s only one UIAA route-setter in North America. He’s in Canada. His name is Nathan Kutcher. He’ll be coming down here to set the route.”
(Ouray will be familiar to Canadian National Ice Climbing Team member Kutcher, who has won the fest in years past.)
The result, O’Neil said, will be “true international standards. This will be a true, World Cup-like event. People say, ‘Ouray always used to be cutting-edge.’ In my opinion, we’ve fallen behind; the competition hasn’t changed in 10 years. We’ll be at the forefront of North American climbing this year: We’re at the forefront, regardless of whether we like it or not! This is a chance to try something new, to raise our game. It’s an opportunity to showcase Ouray to the world.”
Instead of just 4,000 local spectators getting a chance to observe bold, balletic athleticism in the gorge, “millions will see it.”
For more on the 2021 Virtual Ouray Ice Festival, visit ourayicepark.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.