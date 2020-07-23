Since COVID-19 sprang into our consciousness earlier this year, we humans have had to cope with a range of stressors, from sheltering in place to financial uncertainty to reopening schools.
“Every time these shifts come up, it is going to cause stress,” noted Gina Gurreri, Tri-County Health Network’s community programs development supervisor.
Aware of the toll that the pandemic, and life in general, can take on our mental and behavioral health, Gurreri and colleagues at TCHNetwork are continuing to develop a menu of programming that addresses the region’s behavioral and mental health needs.
First up is Tri-County’s teletherapy program. Open to all in the nonprofit’s service area of San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties, the program is free for students and teachers, and may be free or subsidized for everyone else, depending on circumstances.
“We are operating a two-pronged program, which reaches into the schools and also into the community,” said Gurreri, who oversees the program, along with Julia Johnston, school-based program coordinator at TCHNetwork.
The premise is user-friendly. Participants select the therapist they would like to work with from a pool of participating mental health professionals, including local and nonlocal therapists.
If the availability of a suitable device or internet access is an issue, TCHNetwork can help with a loaner device and WiFi hotspot.
After that, sessions take place remotely from the comfort and privacy of the participant’s home, or other space where they are comfortable.
TCHNetwork Behavioral Health Program Manager Paul Reich stressed that therapists are available in English and Spanish.
“This is significant because there are no Spanish-speaking in-person therapists in San Miguel County,” he said.
TCHNetwork’s teletherapy program began before the pandemic, but Gurreri pointed to an increase in interest as the strange summer of 2020 progresses.
“In the past couple of weeks, with the summer and there not being the normal outlets like summer camps, we have had more kids and parents ask about the program than we normally would,” Gurreri said. “Now people are looking at the possible return of school, and parents and students are not sure what that will look like, so I expect we will be fielding more inquiries around that.”
Gurreri also stressed that the service is open to the wider community as well.
“The services are also available to people of all ages who are not students or working in the schools,” she said. “We have several therapists of all different specialties, backgrounds, languages, male and female therapists, folks who live in the region and folks out of the region. We can work with people on the cost of the service. We have ways that we can help people fund services. If cost is a barrier, we don’t want people to be turned away, especially now with people navigating job loss or reduced hours.”
While the teletherapy program directly connects locals to mental health services, Reich explained that other THCNetwork programming focuses on awareness and education.
On Aug. 19, TCHNetwork will offer its fourth National Alliance on Mental Illness Family to Family educational program, which is for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions.
“We’ve offered Family to Family three times now and have had about 30 people involved so far,” Reich said. “It is an eight-week class and we’re going to do it all via Zoom, which will be interesting, but we wanted to offer it because the need is out there, probably more so now than ever.”
Reich described the program: “It’s a program for individuals who are living with someone with a mental illness or know someone with mental illness — how do they support their loved one and how do they support themselves and then how do they advocate for that person. We’re excited. We already have people interested in doing the class.”
In June, TCHNetwork offered a Mental Health First Aid class that teaches participants how to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental health issues and gives them the tools to obtain support. The class was well attended, even sparking interest from local employers interested in offering the class to their employees, according to Reich.
Reich said that, like with teletherapy, TCHNetwork has devices and WiFi hotspots that it can provide to participants, remarking that while the pandemic may have forced organizers to offer classes remotely, the online aspect has made it easier for participants across TCHNetwork’s sizable service area to take part.
“I think that going to a Zoom platform has been an advantage,” he pointed out. “It eliminates that geographic barrier.”
Reich is currently working with those local employers interested in the course to schedule the next Mental Health First Aid class.
In addition, TCHNetwork is offering a class called Safe Talk focused on suicide and suicide prevention that will likely take place in September. “It’s for lay people like us to learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of someone who may be considering suicide or going through a difficult time, to help us become ‘noticers’ and to be there for people.”
Lastly, Reich said, TCHNetwork is working with the San Miguel Behavioral Health Services Panel to distribute funds from the ballot measure passed in November to fund mental health services, including via the TCHNetwork-administered Good Neighbor Fund to help individuals access mental health services.
“There are 14 individuals so far who have received about $20,000 in funds,” Reich said. “You fill out the Good Neighbor Fund application, which you can access on our website, and then we work you and a therapist and arrange payment for individual therapy sessions.”
Reich emphasized that the variety of programs exist to help people generally, but are especially important in these challenging times.
“I think the chronic stress (of the pandemic), the stress of social isolation, the stress of financial uncertainty, all of those are stressors that have an impact. These programs are here to help.”
For more information on the classes or teletherapy, call TCHNetwork at 970-708-7096 or email info@tchnetwork.org. To enroll in teletherapy, complete an intake form at tchnetwork.org/teletherapy.
