It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but this month’s plans are likely devoid of the usual holiday parties, crowded shopping centers and large family gatherings. While the dearth of eggnog-fueled revelries may be cause for a case of the silent night blues, the Wilkinson Public Library is offering virtual events throughout the month to boost holiday cheer and fill up those lonely calendar squares.
On Tuesday, local baker and co-owner of Between the Covers Bookstore Bobbi T. Smith will host a virtual baking class via Zoom, offering participants the chance to learn to bake the perfect sugar cookie. The first dozen people to register for the event through the library’s website will receive a free sugar cookie baking kit available for pick-up at the library, though anyone with the requisite baking supplies can participate.
“Cooking together with friends and family is a big part of many holiday celebrations,” said Laura Colbert, adult programs specialist at the library. “That may not be possible this year. I hope that baking along with other community members, or even just watching Bobbi do her magic, is a small salve. I hear she has the best sugar cookie recipe!"
For Smith, who baked professionally for 22 years, the tradition of baking sugar cookies during the holiday season goes back to her childhood kitchen, where her mother, a baker, supervised the delectable activity.
“When I was growing up, the rule in our house was whatever cookies you broke you had to eat,” Smith recalled. “In the beginning of course, you’d break them on purpose, and then by the end you’d be trying so hard not to break them.”
Over the past 20 years, Smith has perfected the art of the holiday sugar cookie by hosting an annual sugar cookie decorating party, providing her guests with tray after tray of the fresh-baked treats and bowls of colorful frosting. With hundreds — maybe even thousands — of sugar cookies baked, Smith has plenty of tips and tricks to share Tuesday evening.
“People always ask about the frosting,” she said. “I want to give people the tools to make great sugar cookies at home.”
Meanwhile, the grown-ups don’t get to have all the fun, with the third annual gingerbread house competition open to teens and middle-schoolers starting this weekend. Those who wish to participate can pick up a take-home kit at the library complete with all the necessary supplies and get to work building their dream house — of gingerbread, that is.
Gingerbread architects will have through Dec. 18 to construct their edible edifice, and a panel of librarian judges will adjudicate the entries, to be submitted by photo this year.
“We are keeping the tradition going, but moving to a virtual format,” said Youth Services manager Erin Hollingsworth. “This is always a fun event, and we are so excited to see what students create this year.”
Wednesday, Dec. 16, those without a sweet tooth but handy with a paring knife can learn the art of apple carving at a virtual event with the library’s pumpkin carving master Matt Twomey. Equipped simply with a Granny Smith apple and a sharp knife, Twomey will lead the Zoom class in creating uniquely sculpted Christmas ornaments. Once registered, participants can pick up a bag of supplies at the library in advance of the event.
Beyond the holiday offerings, virtual events including writing workshops with former San Miguel County poet laureate Elissa Dickson, Listening Club, Booze and Books and trivia night offer ample creative alternatives for those looking for some pandemic-friendly social events.
“We hope that all the events we are offering online add some delight and perhaps a little education during this time when delight and education can't be had in person as easily,” Colbert said. “We are fortunate to live in a fun and engaged community and want to keep that sense of fun and engagement going in every way we can. We try to have something for everyone, but if you would like us to offer something that you don't see on our website, please email us or call us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.