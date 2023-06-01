Courts cut protections for wetlands

In its second decision in two years limiting environmental regulations, the Supreme Court narrowed the scope of what qualifies as wetlands that can be preserved under national environmental legislation. More than 50% of the country’s wetlands could lose protections under the new decision — threatening ecosystems that are essential to filtering water and absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
On Thursday, May 25, the Supreme Court ruled that regulations under the Clean Water Act only apply to wetlands that have a “continuous surface connection” to larger bodies of water. By removing these protections from wetlands, this decision will make it more complicated for the federal government to control water pollution.
“The Court’s new definition of waters of the United States will return our nation to a patchwork of rules and undermine water quality protection efforts in Colorado,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement.
In a 5-4 ruling, the justices sided with an Idaho couple, Chantell and Michael Sackett, who began construction on a house near Priest Lake two years ago. Authorities from the Environmental Protection Agency intervened, identifying a portion of their land, called a “soggy residential lot” in an appellate ruling, as wetlands.
The majority opinion by Justice Samuel Alito declared that wetlands must have a “continuous surface connection to bodies that are ‘waters of the United States’ in their own right” to be covered under the Clean Water Act.
The court’s three liberal justices, Elena Kaga, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson and conservative justice Brett Kavanaugh opposed the decision, stating that the new test is too narrow. In the minority opinion, Justice Kagan said that the ruling was an attempt to curb environmental legislation.
“Today’s pop-up clear-statement rule is explicable only as a reflexive response to Congress’s enactment of an ambitious scheme of environmental regulation,” Kagan wrote.
In a statement, Colorado Governor Jared Polis echoed some of Kagan’s concerns.
“My administration is deeply disappointed in this Court which has once again sided with special interests and polluters, by severely lessening protections for drinking water, wetlands, and tributaries,” he said. “In Colorado, we know the importance of protecting our clean water resources for the health and safety of Coloradans, wildlife and our thriving economy.”
Previously, the Supreme Court had determined that all wetlands with a “significant nexus” to larger bodies of water fell under national environmental regulations. The decision could have significant consequences on currently protected wetlands across the United States.
“The vast majority of wetlands and the vast majority of streams that are small channel streams are no longer going to be protected under the Clean Water,” Josh Osher, public policy director at Western Watersheds Project, told the Planet.
In Colorado, large portions of wetlands will be affected by the new rule for regulating wetlands under the Clean Water Act.
“All of those high mountain springs and streams that flow seasonally, those are no longer going to be protected because a lot of them flow into that lens and don't have a continuous connection to the trivial navigable waters,” Osher said.
Colorado’s rivers provide water for millions of people, with the Colorado River alone supplying 40 million people, seven states and 30 tribal nations. By removing protections from many wetlands and the water within them, it will be more complicated to ensure clean water. Wetlands help clear out human waste, decaying carcasses and chemicals.
“A lot of our drinking water depends on wetlands to filter that water,” Osher said.
Beyond clean water, wetlands are important in the fight against climate change. They absorb carbon dioxide and help absorb the extreme impacts of droughts and floods.
“It's going to certainly hamper our efforts to create climate sinks. Wetlands are our carbon sinks,” Osher said.
Wetlands also store water, helping in periods of drought, which will likely be more prevalent as the effects of climate change worsen.
“When we're in a water-scarce environment, we need to preserve as much water as we can. And we're gonna have less water the way that this is now interpreted,” Osher said.
Near Norwood, the proposed Wright’s Mesa Solar Project would be constructed in an area with wetlands.
Representatives for Seattle-based OneEnergy Renewables said they completed a survey and planned to avoid all wetland zones.
Despite assurances from the company, 95% of residents are “diametrically opposed” to the 600-acre solar farm, according to Norwood mayor Candy Meehan. Locals worry the project is too big for the area and could harm wildlife and nearby water in the Gurley Ditch.
