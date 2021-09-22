For the second straight year, the annual Just For Kids Foundation Mountains to Desert fundraiser is going virtual, but that doesn’t mean cyclists who want to contribute to a good cause won’t get their miles in.
“While we would love to host our live event, given lack of resources, volunteer challenges, lower than usual registration numbers and the continued concerns with the COVID variant, we feel it is in the best interest for our riders and the organizations we support to switch gears to an all-virtual event this year,” Mountains to Desert Board President Erika Henschel said. “That said, we are extending our virtual rides, challenges and fundraising efforts.”
Foundation executive director Katie Geissler echoed that sentiment in encouraging everyone who can ride a bike to get involved this year, as there are even more ways to do just that this year throughout the month of October. Ride any bike anytime, anywhere a total of 50 (kids only), 100 or 500 miles throughout the next month as part of the virtual fundraiser. Cyclists of all ages and abilities can participate on their mountain bike, road bike, e-bike or town cruiser. Miles ridden on a home trainer or in a spin class also count toward a rider’s total. To register, donate or learn more about the event, visit justforkidsfoundation.org/mountainstodesert.
“Although we had to shift gears at the last minute, Mountains to Desert remains the single annual fundraiser for the Just For Kids Foundation, which is the 501c3 nonprofit based in Telluride that provides vital funding for scholarships, operating grants, program support, capital and start-up projects, and new and updated equipment to deserving youth and youth organizations within the towns of Telluride, Norwood, Nucla, Naturita, Paradox and all points in between. A special focus is placed on initiatives that offer leadership opportunities and/or promote self-sufficiency and responsibility,” Geissler explained. “Our goal for this year is to raise $150,000. We need your help and want to emphasize the importance every rider, every donation has on our organization and, in turn, our growing community. Please register and ride for a great cause: kids.”
In the spirit of continuing the tradition of Mountains to Desert, Erik Fallenius, the founder of the event, and John Humphries, of Lizard Head Cycling Guides, are committed to organizing a ride Saturday to either Camp V or Gateway Canyons Resort, as a dedicated group of cyclists is meeting at the Coldwell Banker office at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning and will depart Telluride at 8:30 a.m.
The destination of the ride was not immediately available before press time Wednesday afternoon, but those interested in participating should email Fallenius at telluridebroker@gmail.com for more information. Humphries and his team at Lizard Head Cycling Guides will have a support vehicle following the group and has offered to transport gear.
“Saturday’s ride is not a sanctioned Just For Kids Foundation or Mountains To Desert event; it’s just about keeping a torch lit and tradition alive during challenging times,” Fallenius said.
Camp V, which shares the foundation’s mission of bringing together rural communities and inspiring connections, was the very first partner to endorse this year's Mountains to Desert, organizers added.
“We are grateful for their willingness to work alongside us as we learn and grow together. While it’s disappointing to forego the opportunity to celebrate all together in 2021, we look forward to spending time at the boutique camp that combines art, history, architecture, design and outdoor recreation into an extraordinary and unique experience,” Henschel said. “We look forward to hosting the 2022 event when Mountains to Desert can come together in all its glory and we can fully celebrate.”
Foundation board member Laura Marchal will be riding in the group Saturday morning with her family and hopes others will consider participating in the virtual fundraiser in helping the foundation reach its goal to raise $150,000 this year.
“We are sad to again be unable to gather our cycling community and ride together, but the virtual challenge is a great opportunity to get out with friends and family throughout the fall and ride for a wonderful cause,” she said.
