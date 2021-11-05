The Town of Telluride recently announced the third round of Telluride Green Grants, a program that supports residents and businesses in reducing their carbon footprint, according to a EcoAction Partners news release.
Grants of $500 to $35,000 are available from a total of $50,000 to qualified applicants. Applications can be found on EcoAction’s website at ecoactionpartners.org/telluride-green-grants, and are due to EcoAction no later than Dec. 17.
Funded by the Town of Telluride and administered by EcoAction Partners, Telluride Green Grants are available to discrete nonprofit, commercial and residential projects that deliver measurable greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions within the community. Project ideas might include, but are not limited to, net-zero building construction, insulation and weatherization of existing buildings, replacement of old boilers and furnaces, renewable energy installations, waste reduction projects, water efficiency or conservation projects, and transportation-related fuel reduction efforts.
Projects that were completed during the 2021 Green Grant cycle include Dirty Sturdy’s Compost equipment to expand an already successful home compost pickup program to enable greater collection and transportation of food waste from the community to Hastings Mesa for composting; the Spruce House Compost Pilot Program, which used compost collection containers and a third-party collection service for each unit in The Spruce House, a Telluride affordable housing building, to create an easy replicable composting program for all building residents; window replacement to complete the replacement of old drafty windows in KOTO’s Purple House on Pine; door replacement to reduce drafts and increase thermal insulation effectiveness at the Blue House, a green rental home in Telluride; Beaver Pond HOA’s insulation and window replacement during a siding replacement project; Viking Lodge HOA’s window replacement and weatherization services; and Wilkin Court HOA’s replacement of furnaces for a portion of the units.
The combined impact of projects implemented during the 2019 and 2021 grant cycles reduce the Telluride community’s annual GHG emissions by over 150 mtCO2e (metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents). This equates to over 165,000 pounds of coal burned, or the amount of carbon sequestered by almost 2,500 tree seedlings over 10 years.
Funding for Telluride’s Green Grants comes from the Telluride Energy Mitigation Program (TEMP). TEMP requires mitigation of energy used by exterior heating that is installed on new construction projects such as driveway snowmelt systems, heated garages, sidewalks, and exterior pools and spas. If energy used by these systems is not mitigated through on-site renewable energy, then a homeowner or developer must pay a fee in lieu of mitigation that enables town government to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions on behalf of the construction project elsewhere in the community.
“We are thrilled at the success from the first two rounds of Telluride Green Grants and are excited that Telluride is taking the initiative to implement this grant program for the community again” said Kim Wheels, EcoAction Partners energy specialist. “We hope it will encourage locals and those who serve Telluride to think of new and creative ways to reduce their carbon footprint.”
The program’s listed objectives, according to the grants information page, decrease energy or water consumption; promote waste reduction, energy efficiency, water efficiency and renewable energy systems; leverage rebates and other funding sources; and increase public awareness on the benefits of energy efficiency, water-use efficiency, renewable energy and GHG reduction.
Applicants should keep in mind that projects may include an element of public visibility or education, while benefitting the community and environment, according to the program’s criteria. Other criteria listed include cost effectiveness and community assistance (projects that benefit those who are least able to afford high-energy costs are encouraged).
“Applicants, please note that projects do not need to meet all criteria. However, we strongly encourage you to be mindful of these requirements when developing your project,” according to the information page.
The Town of Telluride has been tracking and mitigating its greenhouse gas emissions since 2003. In 2009, town officials adopted the Colorado Climate Action Plan 2020 goal of reducing GHG emissions 20 percent from 2005 levels for town government and achieved this goal in 2012. The town is currently updating its own Climate Action Plan with updated goals that Green Grants will help the community reach.
“This grant program is a great opportunity to help the community as a whole to become carbon neutral,” Telluride Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown said. “If you have been thinking of a project to help offset the community’s greenhouse gas emissions, we encourage you to apply.”
The Telluride community’s total estimated GHG emissions for 2020 were approximately 70,500 mtCO2e. In 2017, town officials agreed to update the community’s goal to become “carbon neutral.” In efforts to reach this goal, the Telluride community has been steadily making progress in decreasing emissions through increasing renewable electricity use, improving building energy efficiency for new construction and remodels, and through programs administered by EcoAction Partners, San Miguel Power Association, Black Hills Energy and other community organizations.
Telluride Green Grants is modeled after the successful San Miguel County Green Grants program that was offered in 2014 and resulted in 19 projects that cumulatively reduce GHG emissions in the county by more than 350 mtCO2e annually.
For more information about Telluride Green Grants, visit ecoactionpartners.org/telluride-green-grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.